|
03.05.2022 09:00:24
DGAP-News: All for One Group acquires customer experience experts POET
|
DGAP-News: All for One Group SE
/ Key word(s): Takeover
All for One Group acquires customer experience experts POET
- Contract governing the acquisition of POET - Karlsruhe-based SAP Commerce service provider - has been signed
- Transaction includes the indirect acquisition of a majority stake in Egyptian development company POET Egypt
- Acquisition aimed at strengthening and expanding the Group's customer experience expertise and development capacity
The acquisition will allow All for One Group to take a large step forwards in expanding its customer expertise portfolio. The 110 experts working for the Karlsruhe-based IT service provider and its development company in Egypt will strengthen the Group's portfolio of customer experience products and services that its subsidiary B4B Solutions is already successfully providing to more than 3,000 customers throughout the Group.
POET has been an SAP Gold Partner for many years. In financial year 2021 it generated sales of around EUR 7.9 million and positive earnings.
Creating a first-class experience together
Expanding the successful nearshore model
»The acquisition is a win-win situation for everyone involved. Together with POET, we will be able to service the customer experience market even more comprehensively while reaping the benefits of synergies and expanding our development capacities«, summarises CFO Stefan Land.
About All for One Group SE
All for One Group increases the competitiveness of companies in a digital world. The Group unites strategic and management consulting, process consulting, industry insight and technology expertise in combination with IT consulting and services under one roof. With market leading business software solutions based on SAP, Microsoft and IBM together with more than 2,700 experts, All for One Group SE orchestrates all aspects of competitive strength: strategy, business model, customer & employee experience, new work, big data & analytics, but also IoT, artificial intelligence or cybersecurity & compliance and intelligent ERP as the digital core. The leading consulting and IT group supports more than 3,000 clients from Germany, Austria, Poland and Switzerland in their business transformation.
All for One Group achieved sales of EUR 373 million in financial year 2020/21 and is listed in the Prime Standard on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
https://www.all-for-one.com/ir-english
Contact:
All for One Group SE, Nicole Besemer,
Head of Investor Relations & Treasury, Tel. 0049 (0)711 78807-28, E-Mail nicole.besemer@all-for-one.com
03.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|All for One Group SE
|Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40
|70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)711 78 807-28
|Fax:
|+49 (0)711 78 807-222
|E-mail:
|nicole.besemer@all-for-one.com
|Internet:
|www.all-for-one.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005110001
|WKN:
|511000
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1341647
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1341647 03.05.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!