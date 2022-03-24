DGAP-News: All for One Group plans to acquire customer experience experts POET

DGAP-News: All for One Group SE / Key word(s): Takeover/Letter of Intent

All for One Group plans to acquire customer experience experts POET



24.03.2022 / 10:01

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





All for One Group plans to acquire customer experience experts POET

- All for One Group plans to buy the Karlsruhe-based SAP Commerce service provider

- Acquisition slated for the second quarter 2022

- Planned acquisition aims to strengthen and expand the Group's customer experience expertise

- Planned transaction includes the indirect acquisition of a majority stake in Egyptian development company POET Egypt



Filderstadt, 24 March 2022 - All for One Group SE, leading consulting and IT Group based in Filderstadt, plans to acquire all the shares in customer experience (CX) experts and SAP Gold Partner POET GmbH. The acquisition is slated for the second quarter 2022. Both companies welcome the planned acquisition and the associated expansion of expertise and implementation strength in respect of customer experience services.



The planned acquisition will allow All for One Group to take a large step forwards in expanding the customer expertise portfolio that its subsidiary B4B SOLUTIONS is already successfully providing to more than 3,000 customers throughout the Group. The Group wants to take advantage of the 110 experts working for the Karlsruhe-based IT service provider and its development company in Egypt specifically to strengthen its commerce activities and - jointly with B4B SOLUTIONS and based on the respective customer's journey - to strengthen the position and drive the complete portfolio of customer experience products and services - in sales, service and marketing, or on digital platforms such as customer portals and shops.



Creating a first-class experience together

»The planned acquisition of POET is a really huge move for us which will benefit our customers enormously. The SAP Commerce expertise and development capabilities of POET will enable us to boost our implementation strength as a CX full-service provider. Together, we plan to focus on creating a first-class customer experience for our customers - that encompasses their entire customer journey«, explains Matthias Götz, Managing Director of B4B SOLUTIONS.

Expanding and building on the successful nearshore model implemented by POET Egypt

»For more than 15 years, POET Egypt has been pivotal to the success of POET's CX projects. The developers, project managers and consultants working in Alexandria are superbly trained and very experienced. We definitely want to build on the nearshore model and expand POET Egypt in Alexandria, and to take advantage of the development expertise in other areas, as well«, is how Michael Zitz, Chief Sales Officer at All for One Group, comments on the planned transaction.

»The planned acquisition by All for One Group will give us and our customers key access to a large, strong group with expertise in every single aspect of transformation - no matter what the business focus or area of action. The prospects for POET are magnificent. We are definitely ready for the next CX level, together with B4B SOLUTIONS«, adds Gerlinde Wiest-Gümbel, Managing Director of POET GmbH.

About All for One Group SE



All for One Group increases the competitiveness of companies in a digital world. The Group unites strategic and management consulting, process consulting, industry insight and technology expertise in combination with IT consulting and services under one roof. With market leading business software solutions based on SAP, Microsoft and IBM together with more than 2,700 experts, All for One Group SE orchestrates all aspects of competitive strength: strategy, business model, customer & employee experience, new work, big data & analytics, but also IoT, artificial intelligence or cybersecurity & compliance and intelligent ERP as the digital core. The leading consulting and IT group supports more than 3,000 clients from Germany, Austria, Poland and Switzerland in their business transformation.

All for One Group SE achieved Group sales of EUR 373 million in financial year 2020/21 and is listed in the Prime Standard on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

https://www.all-for-one.com/ir-english

Contact:All for One Group SE, Nicole Besemer, Head of Investor Relations & Treasury, Tel. 0049 (0)711 78807-28, E-Mail nicole.besemer@all-for-one.com