DGAP-News: All for One Group SE: 3-month results 2021/22 // Three acquisitions completed // SAP S/4HANA transformation gains pace // Guidance for 2021/22 confirmed

DGAP-News: All for One Group SE / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Interim Report

All for One Group SE: 3-month results 2021/22 // Three acquisitions completed // SAP S/4HANA transformation gains pace // Guidance for 2021/22 confirmed



07.02.2022 / 08:24

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





All for One Group SE - 3-month results 2021/22 // Three acquisitions completed // SAP S/4HANA transformation gains pace // Guidance for 2021/22 confirmed

Unaudited results:

- Sales: EUR 119.2 million (up 25% year on year)

- Cloud services and support: EUR 27.9 million (up 35% year on year)

- Software licenses: EUR 14.3 million (up 66% year on year)

- First-time reporting of CONVERSION/4 sales: EUR 2.1 million (>100% year on year)

- Ratio of recurring revenues: 50% (prior year: 51%)

- EBIT: EUR 7.6 million (up 27% year on year; EBIT margin: 6.4% (prior year: 6.2%)

- Three acquisitions to strengthen and expand market position

- 2021/22 guidance confirmed

Filderstadt, 7 February 2022 - All for One Group SE, leading consulting and IT group, published its unaudited results for the period from 1 October to 31 December 2021 today.

Unaudited 3-month key figures from October 2021 to December 2021

in EUR millions 10/2021 - 12/2021 10/2020 - 12/2020 ¹ +/- Sales 119.2 95.6 25% Cloud Services and Support 27.9 20.8 35% Software Licenses and Support 43.8 36.5 20% Consulting and Services 45.3 38.1 19% CONVERSION/4 2.1 0.2 >100% EBITDA 14.7 11.3 30% EBITA 9.8 7.1 39% EBIT 7.6 6.0 27% EBIT margin in % 6.4% 6.2% Result for the period 5.2 3.9 36% Earnings per share in EUR 1.04 0.75 39% in Mio. EUR 31.12.2021 30.09.2021 Cash and cash equivalents 58.0 75.0 -23% Equity ratio 31% 35%

1) Prior-year figures adjusted for CONVERSION/4

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic and the general economic development, All for One Group SE has been able to achieve significant growth in sales of plus 25% to EUR 119.2 million and in EBIT, which increased to EUR 7.6 million (plus 27%). In purely organic terms, sales increased by 10% compared to the prior-year period.

The Group's »cloud first« approach is continuing to pay off as demonstrated by higher recurring revenues both from cloud services and support (plus 35% to EUR 27.9 million) and from software support (plus 6% to EUR 29.5 million). Recurring revenues account for 50% (Oct - Dec 2020: 51%) of total sales. Against the background of the further increase in demand for SAP S/4HANA transformation projects, All for One Group has developed a customised technology-based service offering (»CONVERSION/4«), the sales of which are being reported separately for the first time - at EUR 2.1 million, they have increased by EUR 1.9 million.

Bucking the trend, non-recurring revenues from software licenses rose to EUR 14.3 million (plus 66%). The increase was substantially organic and the result of strong year-end demand. As expected, with the consulting portfolio expanding steadily, consulting and services revenues also improved to EUR 45.3 million (plus 19%).

EBITDA totalled EUR 14.7 million EUR (Oct - Dec 2020: EUR 11.3 million), up 30%; while EBITA amounted to EUR 9.8 million (plus 39%), and EBIT to EUR 7.6 million (plus 27%). The EBIT margin increased to 6.4% (Oct - Dec 2020: 6.2%). EBT totalled EUR 7.3 million (plus 30%), while earnings for the period amounted to EUR 5.2 million (plus 36%), and earnings per share to EUR 1.04 (plus 39%).

As of 31 December 2021, the equity ratio was 31% (30 Sep 2021: 35%), while headcount was well up year on year, at 2,504 as of 31 December 2021 (31 Dec 2020: 1,877), following the integration of the new subsidiaries.

In the 1st quarter, All for One Group SE expanded both its implementation strength and its service portfolio focusing on SAP transformation and product business as well as its customer base in Poland and Switzerland through three acquisitions. The acquisitions - which have caused the Group headcount to grow to currently more than 2,500 - are being consolidated effective 1 October 2021 with blue-zone being consolidated effective 1 December 2021.

All for One Group SE CFO Stefan Land: »The integration of our newly acquired subsidiaries is making good progress and we are delighted to have their support. This growth is hugely important to enable us to continue successfully implementing our strategy. The team of more than 400 colleagues at All for One Poland are helping us to meet the growing demand for transformation projects to SAP S/4HANA - which is also increasingly coming from an international environment. Our purchase of the Swiss ASC Group is enabling us to further expand our presence in the Swiss SAP market. And the cloud-based product development expertise of Rosenheim-based blue-zone will allow us to raise our own product business to a whole new level«.

The guidance for financial year 2021/22 is being confirmed, with expectations of sales between EUR 430 million and EUR 450 million and EBIT in a range from EUR 24 million to EUR 26 million. The biggest risk facing delivery of this guidance is posed by renewed setbacks in economic development.

All for One Group SE will be publishing its full quarterly statement for the 3-month period 2021/22 as scheduled on 10 February 2022.

About All for One Group SE

All for One Group increases the competitiveness of companies in a digital world. The Group unites strategic and management consulting, process consulting, industry insight and technology expertise in combination with IT consulting and services under one roof. With market leading business software solutions based on SAP, Microsoft and IBM together with more than 2,500 experts, All for One Group SE orchestrates all aspects of competitive strength: strategy, business model, customer & employee experience, new work, big data & analytics, but also IoT, artificial intelligence or cybersecurity & compliance and intelligent ERP as the digital core. The leading consulting and IT group supports more than 3,000 clients from Germany, Austria, Poland and Switzerland in their business transformation.

All for One Group SE achieved sales of EUR 373 million in financial year 2020/21 and is listed in the Prime Standard on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

https://www.all-for-one.com/ir-english

Contact:All for One Group AG, Nicole Besemer, Head of Investor Relations & Treasury, Tel. 0049 (0)711 78807-28, E-Mail nicole.besemer@all-for-one.com