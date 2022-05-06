DGAP-News: All for One Group SE successfully places promissory note loans for a total of EUR 40 million with ESG bridge

DGAP-News: All for One Group SE / Key word(s): Financing/Corporate Action

All for One Group SE successfully places promissory note loans for a total of EUR 40 million with ESG bridge



06.05.2022 / 12:24

Strong demand for promissory note loans issued by All for One Group SE // ESG bridge to anchor the sustainability aspect // Attractive terms and conditions secured to fund further growth in the long term

Filderstadt, 6 May 2022 The digitalisation provider All for One Group SE has successfully placed promissory note loans featuring a sustainability component on the capital market. The transaction was substantially over-subscribed and the originally planned volume ultimately significantly increased from EUR 25 million to EUR 40 million. The funds will give the leading consulting and IT group additional scope for further acquisitions and to expand its product portfolio.

The placement for a total of EUR 40 million was arranged by Landesbank Baden-Württemberg and Helaba and was tendered both conventionally and via the digital platforms operated by Debtvision and VC Trade, thus enabling a transparent and efficient offering of the promissory note loans to the investor base. Successful applicants included a total of 19 investors from a broad base of savings, cooperative and high street banks. The fixed interest rate of the six- and eight-year tranches was set at the lower end of the marketing range and based on the good credit rating of All for One Group SE.

At the time of issue, an »ESG bridge« was agreed for a defined frame whereby two ESG performance indicators derived from environmental, social and/or corporate governance themes will be determined with targets at multiple testing points in the future and will be communicated by the end of 2023. Failure to meet these targets at the appropriate testing points will result in a margin increase. A reduction in margin was consciously omitted.

»We are focusing on sustainability, both within the Group but also vis-à-vis the market and our customer base. After all, we are not just digitalising our own processes; on the contrary, we are helping our customers to transfer their business to the digital world on a day-to-day basis. Embedding ESG firmly in our financing arrangements, as well, is therefore a logical consequence. The interest shown by the capital market was impressive, especially in these uncertain times! We have been able to secure very attractive terms and conditions in a challenging market environment that is characterised by high inflation, volatile interest rates and huge uncertainty surrounding the war in Ukraine«, summarises Stefan Land, CFO of All for One Group SE.

About All for One Group SE

All for One Group increases the competitiveness of companies in a digital world. The Group unites strategic and management consulting, process consulting, industry insight and technology expertise in combination with IT consulting and services under one roof. With market leading business software solutions based on SAP, Microsoft and IBM together with more than 2,700 experts, All for One Group SE orchestrates all aspects of competitive strength: strategy, business model, customer & employee experience, new work, big data & analytics, but also IoT, artificial intelligence or cybersecurity & compliance and intelligent ERP as the digital core. The leading consulting and IT group supports more than 3,000 clients from Germany, Austria, Poland and Switzerland in their business transformation.

All for One Group SE achieved Group sales of EUR 373 million in financial year 2020/21 and is listed in the Prime Standard on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

https://www.all-for-one.com/ir-english

Contact:All for One Group SE, Nicole Besemer,Head of Investor Relations & Treasury, Tel. 0049 (0)711 78807-28, E-Mail nicole.besemer@all-for-one.com