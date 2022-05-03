DGAP-News: Allane Mobility Group: autohaus24 is among the best used car dealers in Germany

DGAP-News: Allane SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Allane Mobility Group: autohaus24 is among the best used car dealers in Germany



03.05.2022 / 11:13

Allane Mobility Group: autohaus24 is among the best used car dealers in Germany

Pullach, 3 May 2022 - Allane Mobility Group (former Sixt Leasing), a leading provider in online direct sales of new vehicles in Germany as well as a specialist in the management and full-service leasing of large fleets, is one of the six best used car dealers in Germany with its subsidiary autohaus24 GmbH and its Munich-Eching location according to this year's Used Car Awards. The prize was awarded by the trade journal "Gebrauchtwagen Praxis" together with Autoboerse.de, Dekra and Real Garant in Würzburg. From a large number of applicants, car dealers were awarded that best convinced the jury in terms of creative sales ideas, clear processes, excellent service and convincing concepts for marketing and presentation in the used car trade.

Werner König, Managing Director of autohaus24 GmbH: "We are delighted that our location in Munich-Eching is one of the best businesses at this year's Used Car Awards. We owe this success in part to our efficient processes, which are designed to create the best possible customer experience."

Efficient process handling at autohaus24

At its location in Munich-Eching, autohaus24 offers an average of around 300 used cars of various brands and price categories. The majority of these are returns from Sixt Leasing, a brand of the Allane Mobility Group. In addition to the location in Munich-Eching, autohaus24 has two further dispositions in Frankfurt-Egelsbach and Berlin-Ludwigsfelde.

At all three locations, the company sells Sixt Leasing returns and Sixt new cars. The processes at autohaus24 are highly standardised and automated - from acceptance to arranging the test drive. For example, all returns are distributed from Munich-Eching to the various locations. These processes enable the sales staff at autohaus24 GmbH to concentrate fully on selling the used cars. In addition to sales at its three German locations, the company also sells its vehicles via the autohaus24.de website, where it is also possible to configure a new car.



About autohaus24 GmbH:

autohaus24 GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of Allane SE, is the largest independent used car dealer in Germany. The vehicles are marketed at three major locations in Munich-Eching, Frankfurt-Egelsbach and Berlin-Ludwigsfelde as well as via autohaus24.de. Customers also have the option of configuring new cars on the website.

www.autohaus24.de



About Allane Mobility Group:

Allane Mobility Group based in Pullach near Munich is a leading provider in online direct sales of new vehicles in Germany as well as specialist in management and full-service leasing of large fleets. With tailor-made solutions, the company enables the longer-term mobility of its private and corporate customers.

Private and commercial customers use the online platforms sixt-neuwagen.de and autohaus24.de to lease new vehicles affordably. Corporate customers benefit from the cost-saving leasing of their vehicle fleet and from efficient fleet management.

Allane SE (WKN: A0DPRE / ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6) has been listed in the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 7 May 2015. In financial year 2021, the Group generated consolidated revenue of EUR 740 million.

www.allane-mobility-group.com



