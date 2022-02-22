DGAP-News: Allane Mobility Group: Cooperation with AUTO1.com to market more than 10,000 vehicles per year

DGAP-News: Allane SE / Key word(s): Alliance

Allane Mobility Group: Cooperation with AUTO1.com to market more than 10,000 vehicles per year



22.02.2022 / 08:04

Allane Mobility Group increases reach by cooperating with Europe's largest platform for used cars, thereby achieving top prices

AUTO1.com integrates Allane Mobility Group inventory via automated auction format in real-time

Registered partner dealers benefit from an additional offer of more than 10,000 high-quality used cars on AUTO1.com

Pullach, 22 February 2022 - Allane SE (former Sixt Leasing SE), a leading provider in online direct sales of new vehicles in Germany as well as a specialist in the management and full-service leasing of large fleets, is cooperating with AUTO1.com with immediate effect, thus offering more than 10,000 high-quality lease returns and fleet vehicles per year on Europe's largest trading platform for used cars. In a separate, automated real-time auction - the "Catalogue Auction" - the vehicle inventory of the B2B platform is available online to registered partner dealers. By partnering with AUTO1.com, Allane Mobility Group expands its remarketing network to include more than 60,000 active buyers in 30 markets across Europe and achieves top prices for its used cars.

"The technical connection of the systems has worked without any problems and the first runs have delivered very satisfactory results," says Andreas Birgmann, Director Remarketing at Allane SE. "With its focus on the digital business model for the commercial vehicle trade, AUTO1.com is an ideal partner for us to efficiently market our lease returns and fleet vehicles. The innovative spirit that emanates from both sides is an excellent prerequisite for joint business success."

The "Catalogue Auction" takes place weekly and includes 250 to 300 high-quality leasing and fleet vehicles of various brands and models. During the so-called "Catalogue Phase", buyers can examine the vehicles for seven days, put them on their own watch list, and place bids directly. Weekly, every Thursday at 11 a.m., the "Turbo Phase" begins. The vehicles are presented one after the other for a short time. At this moment, buyers have the last chance to place their final highest bid for the highly demanded vehicles and win the auction. After the auction, buyers benefit from the extensive logistics coverage provided by the Europe-wide AUTO1 logistics network with 300 partners. For example, each vehicle can be delivered to the buyer within Germany at a fixed price of EUR 159 (net) within a few days.

"Through our very active buyer network in Europe, our new partner Allane Mobility Group benefits from dynamic bidding behaviour, and as a result, best prices. Car dealers, on the other hand, are always searching for high-quality vehicles that they can buy at fair market prices and sell profitably, especially these days due to the shortage of cars," says Denis Belan, Director of Remarketing Germany at AUTO1.com.

"We are excited to have found another great partner for remarketing and are sure to be able to generate significant value for both parties," says Werner König, Managing Director Remarketing at Allane SE.

"Our registered partners don't switch between different platforms anymore. They can rely on a diverse inventory and our leading associated services from AUTO1.com. With the new partnership, our buyers now have four buying options at their disposal. The Catalogue Auction, the 24-hour Auction, the Customer Auction, and the Instant Purchase option," says Robert Lasek, Managing Director Germany at AUTO1.com.

The Catalogue Auction is now initially available to all registered partner dealers in Germany. It will then also be available in over 30 markets across Europe. Interested parties can register at www.AUTO1.com and will then receive access to the Catalogue Auction.

About Allane SE:

Allane SE based in Pullach near Munich is a leading provider in online direct sales of new vehicles in Germany as well as specialist in management and full-service leasing of large fleets. With tailor-made solutions, the company enables the longer-term mobility of its private and corporate customers.

Private and commercial customers use the online platforms sixt-neuwagen.de and autohaus24.de to lease new vehicles affordably. Corporate customers benefit from the cost-saving leasing of their vehicle fleet and from efficient fleet management.

Allane SE (WKN: A0DPRE / ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6) has been listed in the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 7 May 2015. In financial year 2020, the Group generated consolidated revenue of EUR 748 million.

www.allane-mobility-group.com



Press contact:

Kirchhoff Consult

allane@kirchhoff.de



About AUTO1.com:

AUTO1.com is Europe's largest wholesale platform for used cars. More than 60,000 partner dealers in over 30 countries actively digitize their used car business with AUTO1.com technologies and services. Buyers have access to a cross-brand inventory of over 30,000 inspected used cars. Sellers, including dealers, manufacturers, leasing, and rental car companies, have the opportunity to market vehicles digitally to the entire dealer network. Our Europe-wide logistics network with more than 300 logistics partners enables fast international trading at competitive prices. All services are available to our partners 24 hours a day, seven days a week, without hidden fees, or minimum purchase or sell requirements. Further information can be found at www.AUTO1.com.

AUTO1.com GmbH is part of AUTO1 Group SE, a multi-brand technology company that is building the best way to buy and sell cars online. AUTO1 Group SE, headquartered in Berlin, is active in more than 30 countries and achieved revenues of 2.83 billion Euros in 2020. Following its successful IPO in February 2021, the group's shares are trading on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the trading symbol AG1 and the ISIN DE000A2LQ884. Since 21 June 2021, the shares are listed on the MDAX index of the Deutsche Börse (German Stock Exchange).