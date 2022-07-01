DGAP-News: Allane Mobility Group presents new growth strategy 'FAST LANE 27' at the Annual General Meeting

DGAP-News: Allane SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Miscellaneous

Allane Mobility Group presents new growth strategy 'FAST LANE 27' at the Annual General Meeting



Expansion of the product range: e.g. Car-as-a-Service, Used Car Leasing and Corporate Mobility

Expansion of the business model by two pillars: Captive Leasing and On-Site-Retail

Growth through innovation, cooperation and internationalization

Increasing the share of alternative drive systems in the fleet

Annual General Meeting 2022 adopts all agenda items

Pullach, 01 July 2022 The Allane Mobility Group (formerly Sixt Leasing), a leading provider in online direct sales of new vehicles in Germany as well as specialist in the management and full-service leasing of large fleets, presented its new strategy "FAST LANE 27" at this years Annual General Meeting. The overriding goal of the new strategic direction is to meet changing customer needs and return to profitable growth. The AGM approved all items on the agenda with a large majority.



Donglim Shin, CEO of Allane SE: "With 'FAST LANE 27' we want to generate additional added value for our customers, partners, employees, and investors and take advantage of further growth opportunities. Therefore, we have put together a comprehensive package of measures that includes new offers and services as well as the expansion of our business model. With this, we are convinced that we are laying the foundation for sustainable growth.



Back on the fast track with "FAST LANE 27

The new strategic direction of the Allane Mobility Group lays the foundation for becoming the leading mulit-brand provider of comprehensive mobility solutions in Europe in the long term. The focus of "FAST LANE 27" is on the strategic realignment of the business model. Among other things, the established three business pillars with Captive Leasing and On-Site Retail are to be expanded by a fourth and a fifth pillar. Captive Leasing is currently in the pilot phase. At its core is a leasing portal developed by Allane Mobility Group that allows manufacturers to market their vehicles to customers through their own dealer network. Since the third quarter of 2021, Allane Mobility Group has been testing the portal with Hyundai and Kia, which will also open up new expansion opportunities in foreign markets such as the Netherlands, Spain or Italy in the medium term. In the longer term, the company does not rule out further cooperations with other manufacturers. For On-Site Retail (autohaus24), the fifth business pillar, the Allane Mobility Group plans to further develop what is currently the largest independent used car dealer in Germany into a comprehensive mobility hub for car-related products and services. In addition to buying a car, customers will also be able to have used cars reconditioned, trade in vehicles or take out suitable insurance policies.



In addition, the Allane Mobility Group intends to further expand its offering in the existing business areas of Online Retail, Fleet Leasing and Fleet Management by taking into account trends such as car-as-a-service, used car leasing, electric mobility and modular services in the area of corporate mobility. At the same time, innovation and cooperations are also to be given greater focus.



Another important component of "FAST LANE 27" is the goal of becoming more sustainable, with Allane Mobility Group further increasing the share of alternative drive systems in its fleet and promoting green mobility solutions.



Resolutions of the 2022 Annual General Meeting

The shareholders approved all items on the agenda of this year's Annual General Meeting of Allane SE including the changes to the Supervisory Board. Mr Norbert van den Eijnden was elected as a member of the Supervisory Board for the remainder of the current term of office of the Supervisory Board. As Ms Hyunjoo Kim and Mr Chi Whan Yoon had both resigned from their positions as previous members of the Supervisory Board with effect from the end of 31 May 2022, supplementary elections were held at this year's Annual General Meeting for two additional seats on the Supervisory Board. The shareholders of Allane SE elected Mr Su Ho Kim and Mr Hyung Seok Lee as additional members to the Supervisory Board of the company.



All information on the Annual General Meeting 2022 and the corresponding voting results are available on the Allane Mobility Group Website.

