DGAP-News: Allane Mobility Group receives record funding to market hydrogen car Hyundai NEXO

DGAP-News: Allane SE / Key word(s): Alliance/Financing

Allane Mobility Group receives record funding to market hydrogen car Hyundai NEXO



25.01.2022 / 10:48

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Allane Mobility Group receives record funding to market hydrogen car Hyundai NEXO



- Allane Mobility Group receives up to EUR 11.4 million from the German government to promote sustainable mobility

- Marketing of up to 800 new Hyundai NEXO with environmentally friendly hydrogen drive to leasing customers as part of a cooperation with Hyundai

- Favourable leasing rate thanks to subsidy of EUR 14,299 per vehicle - offer valid only while stocks last



Pullach, 25 January 2022 - Allane SE (former Sixt Leasing SE), a leading provider in online direct sales of new vehicles in Germany as well as a specialist in the management and full-service leasing of large fleets, receives a record sum of up to EUR 11.4 million to promote sustainable mobility. The funds come from the National Innovation Programme Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technology (NIP) of the Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport (BMDV). It is the highest funding amount ever awarded by the BMDV within the framework of the NIP to a single project related to market activation for fuel cell passenger cars. The NIP is coordinated by the National Organisation Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technology (NOW GmbH) and implemented by the Project Management Organisation Jülich (PtJ).



The Allane Mobility Group is using the subsidies to market up to 800 models of the Hyundai NEXO hydrogen car to leasing customers at particularly attractive conditions as part of a sales cooperation with Hyundai. Thanks to a subsidy of EUR 14,299 per new vehicle, the Hyundai NEXO is available from a monthly leasing rate of around EUR 719 plus VAT*. The vehicles are fully equipped and available at short notice with the popular Prime package. The colour, term and mileage are configurable. Delivery time is around three to four weeks. The Hyundai NEXO can be requested via the dealer network of Hyundai Motor Deutschland GmbH or the website https://www.hyundai.de/gewerbekunden/aktionen-und-angebote/. Advice and sales are provided exclusively and directly via the dealer network. Allane SE acts as lessor. The offer is only valid while stocks last.



Donglim Shin, CEO of Allane SE: "We are pleased that the Federal Government is supporting our sustainable mobility ambitions with such a large sum. This makes us proud and is at the same time proof of the confidence in our capabilities as a provider of comprehensive mobility solutions. Together with Hyundai and the German Hyundai dealer network, we want to contribute to establishing alternative drive technologies and making individual mobility significantly more environmentally friendly."



Kurt-Christoph von Knobelsdorff, Managing Director of the National Organisation Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technology (NOW GmbH): "Several paths lead to climate neutrality in the transport sector. When a company like the Allane Mobility Group markets up to 800 units of the Hyundai NEXO, this sends a strong signal to the market and shows that the fuel cell has prospects in mobility, also in passenger cars."



The Hyundai NEXO

Enormous range, futuristic design, modern technical equipment: the Hyundai NEXO is the temporary culmination of Hyundai's 20 years of hydrogen pioneering work: the perfect zero-emission drive for every day - but anything but everyday!



The Hyundai NEXO can be refuelled in just five minutes** and has a range of up to 756 km***. It also features advanced multimedia connectivity and Smart Sense safety systems. For more information on the vehicle and the refuelling network, please visit the website https://www.hyundai.de/gewerbekunden/aktionen-und-angebote.



Sustainable mobility at the Allane Mobility Group

As a provider of mobility solutions, the Allane Mobility Group is aware of its responsibility for climate protection and has set itself the goal of continuously reducing the average CO2 emissions of its customer fleet. This is achieved, for example, through the constant addition of vehicles with new drive technologies to the fleet as well as promotional offers for private customers. Thanks to its expertise in the selection and use of hybrid and electric vehicles, the Allane Mobility Group is able to provide competent advice to interested customers and optimise company fleets with regard to sustainability aspects.



National Innovation Programme Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technology (NIP)

The NIP is implemented by NOW GmbH in association with the Project Management Organisation Jülich (PtJ) as an interdepartmental programme of the Federal Government under the leadership of the BMDV together with industry and science. The objectives of the NIP are research and development as well as market preparation of hydrogen and fuel cell technology in the transport sector.



Photos of the Hyundai NEXO are available in the press portal on Hyundai's website at https://www.hyundai.news/de/modelle/e-modelle/nexo/bilder.html and can be used for this purpose free of charge and rights by quoting "image source: Hyundai".



* A non-binding leasing example for commercial customers of HYUNDAI Finance, a service of Allane SE, Dr. Carl-von-Linde-Str. 2, 82049 Pullach. Hyundai NEXO hydrogen front-wheel drive 120 kW (163 hp) 1-stage reduction gearbox, vehicle price EUR 69,327.00, term 48 months, total mileage 40,000 km, 48 monthly instalments à EUR 718.50, effective annual interest rate 5.55%, fixed borrowing rate p.a. 5.43%. Optional extras available at extra cost. Plus transfer costs. All prices excl. VAT. Offer valid until December 31, 2021.



Fuel consumption (hydrogen) for the Hyundai NEXO 120 kW (163 hp), 1-speed reduction gearbox: urban: 0.77 kg H2/100 km; extra-urban: 0.89 kg H2/100 km; combined: 0.84 kg H2/100 km; CO2 emissions combined: 0 g/km; CO2 efficiency class: A+++. The stated fuel consumption and CO2 emission values were determined according to the prescribed WLTP measurement procedure and converted into NEDC values. Here you will find the WLTP consumption values.

** Refuelling with 700 bar.

*** The maximum range is up to 756 km under ideal traffic conditions, vehicle equipment and driving style. In real driving conditions, the range is lower.



---

About Allane SE:

Allane SE based in Pullach near Munich is a leading provider in online direct sales of new vehicles in Germany as well as specialist in management and full-service leasing of large fleets. With tailor-made solutions, the company enables the longer-term mobility of its private and corporate customers.

Private and commercial customers use the online platforms sixt-neuwagen.de and autohaus24.de to lease new vehicles affordably. Corporate customers benefit from the cost-saving leasing of their vehicle fleet and from efficient fleet management.

Allane SE (WKN: A0DPRE / ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6) has been listed in the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 7 May 2015. In financial year 2020, the Group generated consolidated revenue of EUR 748 million.

www.allane.com



Press contact:

Kirchhoff Consult

allane@kirchhoff.de