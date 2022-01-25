|
25.01.2022 10:48:44
DGAP-News: Allane Mobility Group receives record funding to market hydrogen car Hyundai NEXO
|
DGAP-News: Allane SE
/ Key word(s): Alliance/Financing
Allane Mobility Group receives record funding to market hydrogen car Hyundai NEXO
- Allane Mobility Group receives up to EUR 11.4 million from the German government to promote sustainable mobility
- Marketing of up to 800 new Hyundai NEXO with environmentally friendly hydrogen drive to leasing customers as part of a cooperation with Hyundai
- Favourable leasing rate thanks to subsidy of EUR 14,299 per vehicle - offer valid only while stocks last
Pullach, 25 January 2022 - Allane SE (former Sixt Leasing SE), a leading provider in online direct sales of new vehicles in Germany as well as a specialist in the management and full-service leasing of large fleets, receives a record sum of up to EUR 11.4 million to promote sustainable mobility. The funds come from the National Innovation Programme Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technology (NIP) of the Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport (BMDV). It is the highest funding amount ever awarded by the BMDV within the framework of the NIP to a single project related to market activation for fuel cell passenger cars. The NIP is coordinated by the National Organisation Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technology (NOW GmbH) and implemented by the Project Management Organisation Jülich (PtJ).
Enormous range, futuristic design, modern technical equipment: the Hyundai NEXO is the temporary culmination of Hyundai's 20 years of hydrogen pioneering work: the perfect zero-emission drive for every day - but anything but everyday!
The NIP is implemented by NOW GmbH in association with the Project Management Organisation Jülich (PtJ) as an interdepartmental programme of the Federal Government under the leadership of the BMDV together with industry and science. The objectives of the NIP are research and development as well as market preparation of hydrogen and fuel cell technology in the transport sector.
** Refuelling with 700 bar.
*** The maximum range is up to 756 km under ideal traffic conditions, vehicle equipment and driving style. In real driving conditions, the range is lower.
About Allane SE:
Allane SE based in Pullach near Munich is a leading provider in online direct sales of new vehicles in Germany as well as specialist in management and full-service leasing of large fleets. With tailor-made solutions, the company enables the longer-term mobility of its private and corporate customers.
Private and commercial customers use the online platforms sixt-neuwagen.de and autohaus24.de to lease new vehicles affordably. Corporate customers benefit from the cost-saving leasing of their vehicle fleet and from efficient fleet management.
Allane SE (WKN: A0DPRE / ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6) has been listed in the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 7 May 2015. In financial year 2020, the Group generated consolidated revenue of EUR 748 million.
Kirchhoff Consult
25.01.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Allane SE
|Dr.-Carl-v.-Linde-Str. 2
|82049 Pullach
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 744 44 - 4518
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 - 744 44 - 8 5169
|E-mail:
|ir@allane.com
|Internet:
|http://ir.allane-mobility-group.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0DPRE6, DE000A2DADR6, DE000A2LQKV2
|WKN:
|A0DPRE
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1272484
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1272484 25.01.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!