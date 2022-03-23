|
DGAP-News: Allane Mobility Group: Stable contract and revenue development in 2021
DGAP-News: Allane SE
/ Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Allane Mobility Group: Stable contract and revenue development in 2021
Pullach, 23 March 2022 - Allane Mobility Group (former Sixt Leasing SE), a leading provider in online direct sales of new vehicles in Germany as well as a specialist in the management and full-service leasing of large fleets, has developed in line with adjusted expectations in the 2021 financial year. The business performance was particularly affected by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall economic situation. According to preliminary calculations, the Group contract portfolio and the consolidated revenue almost reached the previous year's level.
Successful further digitalisation and renaming
Donglim Shin, CEO of Allane SE: "The Corona pandemic has again slowed down our business development in 2021. Nevertheless, we have managed to keep the contract portfolio and revenue almost stable and made great leaps forward in the digitalisation of our business model. With our innovative strength, we are laying the foundation to return to the growth path."
Business development
Consolidated revenue fell slightly by 0.8 per cent to EUR 741.8 million according to preliminary calculations. Consolidated operating revenue, which does not include the proceeds from vehicle sales, decreased by 8.5 per cent to EUR 387.4 million. This is mainly due to the significantly reduced vehicle utilisation as a result of the COVID-19-related contact restrictions and the associated decline in utilisation-related revenues as well as a declining contract portfolio. On the other hand, sales revenues for lease returns and marketed customer vehicles in Fleet Management increased by 9.2 per cent to EUR 354.4 million. This development is mainly due to the high demand for used cars.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declined by 13.0 per cent to EUR 184.0 million. Consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) fell by 32.7 per cent to EUR 6.1 million. As a result, the operating return on revenue (EBT/operating revenue) was 1.6 per cent (2020: 2.2 per cent).
Allane Mobility Group will announce the final and audited figures for the 2021 financial year and an outlook for the financial year 2022 with the publication of its Annual Report 2021 on 29 April 2022.
About Allane Mobility Group:
Allane SE based in Pullach near Munich is a leading provider in online direct sales of new vehicles in Germany as well as specialist in management and full-service leasing of large fleets. With tailor-made solutions, the company enables the longer-term mobility of its private and corporate customers.
Private and commercial customers use the online platforms sixt-neuwagen.de and autohaus24.de to lease new vehicles affordably. Corporate customers benefit from the cost-saving leasing of their vehicle fleet and from efficient fleet management.
Allane SE (WKN: A0DPRE / ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6) has been listed in the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) since 7 May 2015. In financial year 2021, the Group generated consolidated revenue of around EUR 742 million according to preliminary calculations.
With around 92 per cent, Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH (HCBE), a joint venture of Santander Consumer Bank AG and Hyundai Capital Services Inc., is the largest shareholder of Allane SE.
Allane Mobility Group
