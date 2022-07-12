DGAP-News: Allgeier SE: Information on the announcement of BaFin's examination order on the 2020 consolidated financial statements

DGAP-News: Allgeier SE / Key word(s): Statement

Munich, July 12, 2022 BaFin announced today that it will review the consolidated financial statements of Allgeier SE (ISIN DE000A2GS633, WKN A2GS63) as of December 31, 2020, to determine whether the spin-off of Nagarro SE is recognized and presented in accordance with the affected IFRS requirements. The audit matters raised concern questions about the presentation of individual items in the income statement and the balance sheet with regard to the balance sheet recognition of the spin-off in the context of the discontinued operations. We are examining the points raised and will discuss them with BaFin as part of the examination procedure. According to our current knowledge, the relevant disclosure topics exclusively affect the disclosure for the financial year 2020. The implementation and validity of the spin-off as such and also the continuing operations of Allgeier SE as well as the annual and consolidated financial statements of Allgeier SE for 2021 and subsequent years are not affected. We will provide further information on the results of the audit at the appropriate time.



