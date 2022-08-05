|
05.08.2022 06:59:09
DGAP-News: Allianz SE: Allianz achieves 3.5 billion EUR operating profit in 2Q - Group confirms full-year outlook
|
DGAP-News: Allianz SE
/ Key word(s): Half Year Results/Quarter Results
2Q 2022:
6M 2022:
Outlook:
Other:
---------
1 Excluding the application of transitional measures for technical provisions.
2 Natural catastrophes and adverse developments in the capital markets, as well as factors stated in our cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements may severely affect the operating profit and/or net income of our operations and the results of the Allianz Group.
-----------
Allianz delivered another quarter of robust financial performance, driven by strong growth in our Property-Casualty business. Our operating profit and group solvency ratio proved resilient against heightened volatility and a fundamentally weaker economic environment. We are well-positioned to manage the impact of high Inflation and the economic pressures that are particularly evident in Europe. Allianz will continue to deploy our advantages of stability and scale for the benefit of our customers and shareholders.
- Oliver Bäte, Chief Executive Officer of Allianz SE
Revenues
2Q 2022: Total revenues surged 8.2 percent to 37.1 (2Q 2021: 34.3) billion euros, driven by the Property-Casualty business segment with broad volume growth and positive price effects. Growth was supported further by the Life/Health business, which benefited from positive foreign currency translation effects and the acquisition of Aviva operations in Poland. The Asset Management business segment was stable, benefiting from higher assets under management (AuM)-driven revenues.
Internal revenue growth, which adjusts for foreign currency translation and consolidation effects, stood at 3.6 percent.
6M 2022: Total revenues jumped 7.2 percent to 81.2 (6M 2021: 75.7) billion euros, largely driven by the Property-Casualty business segment due to positive price and volume effects, and supported further by the Asset Management and Life/Health business segments.
Internal revenue growth increased to 3.7 percent.
Earnings
2Q 2022: Operating profit increased 5.3 percent to 3.5 (3.3) billion euros, driven by improved underwriting and investment results in the Property-Casualty segment. Growth was partially offset by the Life/Health business segment, reflecting the impact of volatile market conditions and a lower investment margin in Germany and the United States. Lower operating profit from the Asset Management business segment following adverse market movements and cautionary investor sentiment also had an offsetting effect.
Net income attributable to shareholders was 1.7 (2.2) billion euros, as a lower non-operating investment result more than offset the decrease in income taxes and higher operating profit.
Annualized Return on Equity (RoE) was 6.7 percent (full year 2021: 10.6 percent). Excluding the impact of the provision related to the AllianzGI U.S. Structured Alpha proceedings, the annualized RoE was 11.1 percent (full year 2021: 14.9 percent). Basic Earnings per Share (EPS) was 5.28 (6M 2021: 11.47) euros, down by 54.0 percent.
6M 2022: Operating profit increased 1.2 percent to 6.7 (6.7) billion euros, driven by higher operating profit in the Property-Casualty and Asset Management business segments. Operating profit growth was driven by positive developments in operating investment income and a modest rise in underwriting results in the Property-Casualty business as well as higher AuM-driven revenues in the Asset Management business. Growth in overall operating profit was largely offset by a decline in operating profit in the Life/Health business segment mainly due to unfavorable market developments.
Net income attributable to shareholders was 2.3 (4.8) billion euros, down from the prior-year period mostly due to a provision booked in the first quarter in relation to the AllianzGI U.S. Structured Alpha proceedings.
Solvency II Capitalization Ratio
The Solvency II capitalization ratio was 200 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2022 compared with 199 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2022. Including the application of transitional measures for technical provisions, the Solvency II capitalization ratio was 227 percent at the end of the second quarter of 2022 compared with 226 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2022.
Our numbers highlight the strength and endurance of Allianz. In a quarter marked by heightened inflation and market volatility, we achieved a very strong operating profit in the second quarter, which emphasizes our ability to successfully navigate rapidly-evolving situations.
Having reached the halfway mark of our full-year outlook, we remain confident about our long-term growth trajectory. We confirm our full-year outlook of operating profit of 13.4 billion euros, plus or minus 1 billion euros.
- Giulio Terzariol, Chief Financial Officer of Allianz SE
Property-Casualty insurance: Strong growth
2Q 2022: Total revenues rose by a strong 16.2 percent to 16.2 (13.9) billion euros. Adjusted for foreign currency translation and consolidation effects, the internal growth rate more than tripled to 11.1 percent due to a price effect of 5.8 percent, a volume effect of 3.9 percent and a service effect of 1.4 percent. The main contributors to the increase were Allianz Partners, AGCS and Türkiye.
Operating profit jumped 21.1 percent to 1.6 (1.4) billion euros, due to strong growth in the underwriting result and the operating investment result.
The combined ratio improved by 0.3 percentage points to 93.6 percent (93.9 percent). Lower claims from natural catastrophes and a favorable contribution from the run-off result more than offset higher attritional losses due to normalization of claims frequency and impact of inflation in Brazil and Türkiye as well as weather-related events. The expense ratio was 26.8 percent (26.4 percent), mainly due to higher acquisition costs amid a change in business mix at Allianz Partners.
6M 2022: Total revenues surged 12.1 percent to 37.7 (33.6) billion euros. Adjusted for foreign currency translation and consolidation effects, internal growth was strong at 8.5 percent, supported by a price effect of 4.8 percent as well as a volume effect of 2.8 percent and a service effect of 0.8 percent. While many entities added to that growth, the primary contributors were Allianz Partners, Türkiye and Germany.
Operating profit rose 5.2 percent to 3.0 (2.9) billion euros, largely driven by a significantly higher operating investment result.
The combined ratio was 94.1 percent (93.4 percent) as the impact of higher natural catastrophes as well as weather-related claims and normalization of claims frequency was partially offset by a favorable run-off result. The underwriting result remained stable.
Life/Health insurance: New business margin expands further
Operating profit was 1.1 (1.3) billion euros, affected by volatile market conditions and a lower investment margin in Germany and the United States. The consolidation of the acquired Aviva operations in Poland had a partial offsetting impact.
The new business margin (NBM) jumped to 4.1 percent (3.2 percent), driven by an improved business mix, particularly in Germany and the United States. Higher interest rates also contributed to the margin expansion. The value of new business (VNB) rose 6.2 percent to 672 (633) million euros, mainly due to a better business mix.
6M 2022: PVNBP was 35.9 (39.2) billion euros, as higher sales volumes for fixed index annuities in the United States were more than offset by the impact of a group contract renegotiation in Italy in 2021.
Operating profit was 2.3 (2.5) billion euros due to an unfavorable market environment and a lower investment margin in Germany and the United States. Positive contributions came from higher loadings and fees and improved technical margin due to the Aviva acquisition in Poland.
The new business margin increased to 3.7 percent (3.0 percent), driven by a better business mix across entities. The value of new business grew to 1.3 (1.2) billion euros due to increased margins.
3 PVNBP is shown after non-controlling interests, unless otherwise stated.
-----------
Asset Management: Performance reflects market developments
Third-party assets under management were 1.769 trillion euros as of June 30, 2022, a decrease of 109 billion euros from the end of the first quarter of 2022. A positive impact of 87.7 billion euros from favorable foreign currency translation effects was more than offset by an unfavorable market impact of 159.2 billion euros and net outflows of 33.8 billion euros.
Total assets under management were 2.319 trillion euros at the end of the second quarter of 2022, reflecting the trend in the third-party assets under management.
6M 2022: Operating revenues increased by 6.4 percent to 4.1 billion euros as a result of higher AuM-driven revenues. Operating profit rose by 1.8 percent from the prior-year period to 1.60 (1.57) billion euros. Adjusted for foreign currency translation effects, operating profit was down by 5.2 percent. The cost-income ratio (CIR) rose to 60.8 percent (59.0 percent). Third-party assets under management were 1.769 trillion euros as of June 30, 2022, down by 197 billion euros from the end of 2021.
These assessments are, as always, subject to the disclaimer provided below.
Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements
This document includes forward-looking statements, such as prospects or expectations, that are based on management's current views and assumptions and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance figures, or events may differ significantly from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements.
Deviations may arise due to changes in factors including, but not limited to, the following: (i) the general economic and competitive situation in the Allianzs core business and core markets, (ii) the performance of financial markets (in particular market volatility, liquidity, and credit events), (iii) adverse publicity, regulatory actions or litigation with respect to the Allianz Group, other well-known companies and the financial services industry generally, (iv) the frequency and severity of insured loss events, including those resulting from natural catastrophes, and the development of loss expenses, (v) mortality and morbidity levels and trends, (vi) persistency levels, (vii) the extent of credit defaults, (viii) interest rate levels, (ix) currency exchange rates, most notably the EUR/USD exchange rate, (x) changes in laws and regulations, including tax regulations, (xi) the impact of acquisitions including and related integration issues and reorganization measures, and (xii) the general competitive conditions that, in each individual case, apply at a local, regional, national, and/or global level. Many of these changes can be exacerbated by terrorist activities.
No duty to update
Allianz assumes no obligation to update any information or forward-looking statement contained herein, save for any information we are required to disclose by law.
Other
The figures regarding the net assets, financial position and results of operations have been prepared in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards. This Quarterly Earnings Release is not an Interim Financial Report within the meaning of International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34.
This is a translation of the German Quarterly Earnings Release of the Allianz Group. In case of any divergences, the German original is binding.
Privacy Note
Allianz SE is committed to protecting your personal data. Find out more in our privacy statement.
05.08.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Allianz SE
|Koeniginstr. 28
|80802 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 38 00 - 7555
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@allianz.com
|Internet:
|www.allianz.com
|ISIN:
|DE0008404005
|WKN:
|840400
|Indices:
|DAX-30, EURO STOXX 50
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1413573
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1413573 05.08.2022
|05.08.22
|Allianz Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|05.08.22
|Allianz Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|05.08.22
|Allianz Buy
|UBS AG
|05.08.22
|Allianz Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.08.22
|Allianz Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
