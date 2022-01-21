|
21.01.2022 10:00:07
DGAP-News: Allterco awarded for outstanding contribution to the development of the Bulgarian capital market in 2021
|
DGAP-News: Allterco JSCo
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Allterco awarded for outstanding contribution to the development of the Bulgarian capital market in 2021
Moreover, the stock exchange in Sofia recognized the contribution of the Allterco share to the development of the Bulgarian benchmark index SOFIX, since its inclusion in March 2021. In the past year, the Company recorded an increase in the share price by more than 250%.
For further information, please visit allterco.com.
