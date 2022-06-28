DGAP-News: Allterco JSCo announces method and terms of dividend payment

DGAP-News: Allterco JSCo / Key word(s): Dividend

Allterco JSCo announces method and terms of dividend payment



28.06.2022 / 10:45

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Allterco JSCo announces method and terms of dividend payment



Sofia / Munich, 28 June 2022 Allterco JSCo (ticker A4L / ISIN: BG1100003166) (Allterco / the Company) announced the resolution of the General Meeting of Shareholders to distribute dividends under the following conditions:



Total amount to be allocated as a dividend: BGN 1,799,999.90

Gross dividend per share: BGN 0.10 per share

Payment term: 60 days as of the date of the session of the General Meeting of the Shareholders, on which the resolution for dividend distribution is adopted 27 June 2022.

Method of payment through the Central Depository AD and in accordance with the requirements of the Public Offering of Securities Act and Ordinance 8 dated 12 December 2003 about the Central Depository, issued by the FSC. For the shareholders whose securities accounts are in Register A of the Central Depository /personal accounts/ the dividend will be paid through the branches of DSK Bank AD. For shareholders whose securities accounts are in Register B of the Central Depository /client sub-account with an investment intermediary/ the dividend will be paid through the respective investment intermediary with the assistance of the Central Depository.

After the end date of payment and within the five-year thereafter, any shareholder who has not received his dividend will be able to receive it from the Company in cash or by bank transfer upon explicit request to the address of management of the Company Sofia, 103 Cherni Vrah Blvd. Unreceived and unclaimed dividends after the expiration of the five-year limitation period are referred to the Reserve Fund of the Company.

Entitled to receive a dividend, according to Art 115 (3) of POSA, are the persons, registered with the Central Depository AD as shareholders with right to dividend on the day 14 after the session of General Meeting of the Shareholders, on which the annual financial report of the Company was approved, namely 11 July 2022.

The initial and final term of payment will be determined additionally by the Board of Directors, as per delegation of the General Meeting of the Shareholders.



For further information, please visit allterco.com.

About Allterco

Allterco JSCo is a technology holding company that stands for innovation through the development, manufacture, and distribution of high-quality IoT products. End users and their needs are always at the heart of development. Allterco was founded in Bulgaria and works with a team of young, talented developers who are dedicated to producing competitive and user-friendly products. The Group consists of 5 subsidiary companies and has offices in Bulgaria, China, USA and Germany. Allterco's products have already conquered over 100 markets. Allterco JSCo has been listed on the Bulgarian Stock Exchange since December 2016 and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as of November 2021 where its shares are traded under GSIN A2DGX9, ISIN BG1100003166, ticker A4L.



Investor Relations contact

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Sven Pauly

Phone: +49 (0) 89-1250903-31

Mail: sp@crossalliance.de

www.crossalliance.de