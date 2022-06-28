|
28.06.2022 10:45:05
DGAP-News: Allterco JSCo announces method and terms of dividend payment
|
DGAP-News: Allterco JSCo
/ Key word(s): Dividend
Allterco JSCo announces method and terms of dividend payment
Gross dividend per share: BGN 0.10 per share
Payment term: 60 days as of the date of the session of the General Meeting of the Shareholders, on which the resolution for dividend distribution is adopted 27 June 2022.
Method of payment through the Central Depository AD and in accordance with the requirements of the Public Offering of Securities Act and Ordinance 8 dated 12 December 2003 about the Central Depository, issued by the FSC. For the shareholders whose securities accounts are in Register A of the Central Depository /personal accounts/ the dividend will be paid through the branches of DSK Bank AD. For shareholders whose securities accounts are in Register B of the Central Depository /client sub-account with an investment intermediary/ the dividend will be paid through the respective investment intermediary with the assistance of the Central Depository.
After the end date of payment and within the five-year thereafter, any shareholder who has not received his dividend will be able to receive it from the Company in cash or by bank transfer upon explicit request to the address of management of the Company Sofia, 103 Cherni Vrah Blvd. Unreceived and unclaimed dividends after the expiration of the five-year limitation period are referred to the Reserve Fund of the Company.
Entitled to receive a dividend, according to Art 115 (3) of POSA, are the persons, registered with the Central Depository AD as shareholders with right to dividend on the day 14 after the session of General Meeting of the Shareholders, on which the annual financial report of the Company was approved, namely 11 July 2022.
The initial and final term of payment will be determined additionally by the Board of Directors, as per delegation of the General Meeting of the Shareholders.
28.06.2022
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Allterco JSCo
|103 Cherny Vrah Bldv
|1407 Sofia
|Bulgaria
|E-mail:
|s.iliev@allterco.com
|Internet:
|www.allterco.com
|ISIN:
|BG1100003166
|WKN:
|A2DGX9
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin
|EQS News ID:
|1384949
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1384949 28.06.2022
