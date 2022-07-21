|
DGAP-News: Allterco JSCo announces terms of dividend payment
|
/ Key word(s): Dividend
Allterco JSCo announces terms of dividend payment
Initial payment date 29 July 2022
Final date of payment 29 July 2023
After the end date of payment and within the five-year thereafter, any shareholder who has not received his dividend will be able to receive it from the Company in cash or by bank transfer upon explicit request to the address of management of the Company Sofia, 103 Cherni Vrah Blvd. Unreceived and unclaimed dividends after the expiration of the five-year limitation period are referred to the Reserve Fund of the Company.
The dividend payment will be made through the Central Depository AD and in accordance with the requirements of the Public Offering of Securities Act and Ordinance 8 dated 12 December 2003 about the Central Depository, issued by the FSC. For the shareholders whose securities accounts are in Register A of the Central Depository /personal accounts/ the dividend will be paid through the branches of DSK Bank AD. For shareholders whose securities accounts are in Register B of the Central Depository /client sub-account with an investment intermediary/ the dividend will be paid through the respective investment intermediary with the assistance of the Central Depository.
For further information, please visit allterco.com.
Investor Relations contact
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Allterco JSCo
|103 Cherny Vrah Bldv
|1407 Sofia
|Bulgaria
|E-mail:
|s.iliev@allterco.com
|Internet:
|www.allterco.com
|ISIN:
|BG1100003166
|WKN:
|A2DGX9
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin
|EQS News ID:
|1403233
|
