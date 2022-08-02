|
DGAP-News: Allterco JSCo: Initial study by Montega Research rates share as a smart investment with a price potential of 56%
DGAP-News: Allterco JSCo
/ Key word(s): Research Update
Allterco JSCo: Initial study by Montega Research rates share as a smart investment with a price potential of 56%
Accordingly, Montega analyst Tim Kruse expects consolidated sales to grow by an average of over 30% per year to BGN 150 million (EUR 77 million) by the 2024 financial year, driven by Alltercos strong competitive position and the growth prospects resulting from an increasing intensification of sales activities and the associated expansion of market shares. Following the significant increase in structural costs in 2022 (in particular sales and marketing), the experts expect EBIT to increase to BGN 37 million (EUR 19 million) by the 2024 financial year by virtue of economies of scale, which corresponds to an EBIT margin of 25%.
Based on a DCF model, Montega sees a price target of BGN 28.00 (EUR 14.31). From the current price level of BGN 17.95 (EUR 9.18) as of end of July, this corresponds to a price potential of 56%.
The full study (German only) is available here. The English translation will be available shortly.
For further information, please visit allterco.com.
Investor Relations contact
02.08.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Company:
|Allterco JSCo
|103 Cherny Vrah Bldv
|1407 Sofia
|Bulgaria
|s.iliev@allterco.com
|www.allterco.com
|BG1100003166
|A2DGX9
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin
|1410935
