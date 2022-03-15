|
DGAP-News: Allterco partners up with Power Workplace to address higher education market in Hong Kong
Shelly, the award-winning line of home automation products by Allterco, is one of the fastest-growing IoT brands in the world with devices that provide flexible solutions, entirely adjustable to customers' needs, giving modular, step-by-step automation based on their preferences. Shelly allows automation of the building with no excessive investment or without the need to go through the difficult process of changing the existing electrical installation.
Unlike many other brands, Shelly is compatible with all electrical installations and does not require a hub - a local internet connection is enough to set up. Furthermore, Shelly devices have an embedded server and function as standalone devices on the local network. Customers can choose if they will use the cloud or the local network. It is precisely the wide functionalities of Shelly devices that make them the preferred partner for Power Workplace.
"More than 5 million Shelly devices have been deployed globally. We are excited to bring these innovative smart automation solutions to our customers in Hong Kong," said Raymond Chan, CEO of Power Workplace.
"We are thrilled to partner with Power Workplace and deliver Shelly devices to the education market in Hong Kong. This is an important milestone for our company as it gives us the amazing opportunity to be part of the education process of so many talented and ambitious young professionals and acknowledged educators," explained Dimitar Dimitrov, CEO of Allterco.
