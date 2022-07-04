|
04.07.2022 17:40:02
DGAP-News: alstria office REIT-AG: Leasing success in Darmstadt
|
DGAP-News: alstria office REIT-AG
/ Key word(s): Real Estate
Press Release
Leasing success in Darmstadt
Hamburg, July 4, 2022 alstria office REIT-AG (symbol: AOX, ISIN: DE000A0LD2U1) announces the signature of a new lease in Darmstadt.
alstria has signed a new long-term lease for its property Deutsche-Telekom-Allee 7 in Darmstadt. The tenant will lease around 9,900 square meters of office and ancillary space for a term of ten years. The lease will start in mid-2023 and was brokered by blackolive advisors GmbH.
---
alstria office REIT-AG
Steinstr. 7
20095 Hamburg
Germany
Investor Relations
Julius Stinauer
Tel.: +49 40 22 63 41-344
Email: jstinauer@alstria.de
Press Contact
Philip Angrabeit
Tel.: +49 40 22 63 41-389
Email: pangrabeit@alstria.de
Further Information
www.alstria.com
www.beehive.work
www.linkedin.com/company/alstria-office-reit-ag
www.green-dividend.com
---
About alstria
alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate. alstria strives for sustainable long-term value creation while taking advantage of short-term arbitrage of inefficiencies in the real estate markets. As of March 31, 2022, the portfolio comprises 110 buildings with a lettable area of 1.4 million square meters and a total portfolio value of EUR 4.8 billion.
Disclaimer
This release constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any shares. As far as this press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the business, financial condition and results of operations of alstria office REIT-AG (alstria), these statements are based on current expectations or beliefs of alstria's management. These forward-looking statements are subject to several risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from those reflected in such forward-looking statements. Apart from other factors not mentioned here, differences could occur as a result of changes in the overall economic situation and the competitive environment especially in the core business segments and markets of alstria. Also, the development of the financial markets and changes in national as well as international provisions particularly in the field of tax legislation and financial reporting standards could have an effect. Terrorist attacks and their consequences could increase the likelihood and the extent of differences.
alstria undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
04.07.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|alstria office REIT-AG
|Steinstraße 7
|20095 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|040-226 341 300
|Fax:
|040-226 341 310
|E-mail:
|info@alstria.de
|Internet:
|http://www.alstria.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LD2U1
|WKN:
|A0LD2U
|Indices:
|EPRA, German REIT Index
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1380309
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1380309 04.07.2022
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich zum Wochenstart freundlich. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte zunächst moderate Gewinne, rutschte dann jedoch unter die Nulllinie und schloss in Rot. Die US-Börsen bleiben aufgrund des Nationalfeiertags am 4. Juli geschlossen. Asiens Börsen tendierten zum Wochenstart in verschiedene Richtungen.