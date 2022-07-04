DGAP-News: alstria office REIT-AG: Leasing success in Darmstadt

DGAP-News: alstria office REIT-AG / Key word(s): Real Estate

alstria office REIT-AG: Leasing success in Darmstadt



04.07.2022 / 17:40

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Press Release



Leasing success in Darmstadt



Hamburg, July 4, 2022



alstria has signed a new long-term lease for its property Deutsche-Telekom-Allee 7 in Darmstadt. The tenant will lease around 9,900 square meters of office and ancillary space for a term of ten years. The lease will start in mid-2023 and was brokered by blackolive advisors GmbH.



---



alstria office REIT-AG

Steinstr. 7

20095 Hamburg

Germany



Investor Relations

Julius Stinauer

Tel.: +49 40 22 63 41-344

Email:



Press Contact

Philip Angrabeit

Tel.: +49 40 22 63 41-389

Email:



Further Information

www.alstria.com

www.beehive.work

www.linkedin.com/company/alstria-office-reit-ag

www.green-dividend.com



---



About alstria

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate. alstria strives for sustainable long-term value creation while taking advantage of short-term arbitrage of inefficiencies in the real estate markets. As of March 31, 2022, the portfolio comprises 110 buildings with a lettable area of 1.4 million square meters and a total portfolio value of EUR 4.8 billion.



Disclaimer

This release constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any shares. As far as this press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the business, financial condition and results of operations of alstria office REIT-AG (alstria), these statements are based on current expectations or beliefs of alstria's management. These forward-looking statements are subject to several risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from those reflected in such forward-looking statements. Apart from other factors not mentioned here, differences could occur as a result of changes in the overall economic situation and the competitive environment especially in the core business segments and markets of alstria. Also, the development of the financial markets and changes in national as well as international provisions particularly in the field of tax legislation and financial reporting standards could have an effect. Terrorist attacks and their consequences could increase the likelihood and the extent of differences.



alstria undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

alstria office REIT-AG (symbol: AOX, ISIN: DE000A0LD2U1) announces the signature of a new lease in Darmstadt.alstria has signed a new long-term lease for its property Deutsche-Telekom-Allee 7 in Darmstadt. The tenant will lease around 9,900 square meters of office and ancillary space for a term of ten years. The lease will start in mid-2023 and was brokered by blackolive advisors GmbH.Steinstr. 720095 HamburgGermanyJulius StinauerTel.: +49 40 22 63 41-344Email: jstinauer@alstria.de Philip AngrabeitTel.: +49 40 22 63 41-389Email: pangrabeit@alstria.de ---alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate. alstria strives for sustainable long-term value creation while taking advantage of short-term arbitrage of inefficiencies in the real estate markets. As of March 31, 2022, the portfolio comprises 110 buildings with a lettable area of 1.4 million square meters and a total portfolio value of EUR 4.8 billion.This release constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any shares. As far as this press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the business, financial condition and results of operations of alstria office REIT-AG (alstria), these statements are based on current expectations or beliefs of alstria's management. These forward-looking statements are subject to several risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from those reflected in such forward-looking statements. Apart from other factors not mentioned here, differences could occur as a result of changes in the overall economic situation and the competitive environment especially in the core business segments and markets of alstria. Also, the development of the financial markets and changes in national as well as international provisions particularly in the field of tax legislation and financial reporting standards could have an effect. Terrorist attacks and their consequences could increase the likelihood and the extent of differences.alstria undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions or updates to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

04.07.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

