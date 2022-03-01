DGAP-News: alstria office REIT-AG: Result for the financial year 2021

DGAP-News: alstria office REIT-AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

alstria office REIT-AG: Result for the financial year 2021



01.03.2022 / 17:40

Press Release



Result for the financial year 2021 Revenues of EUR 183.7 million and FFO of EUR 116.5 million

EPRA NTA per share up 3.4% to EUR 18.97

155,000 sqm letting volume, contractual rent of EUR 204.6 million

Refurbishment pipeline upped to 20 projects Hamburg, March 1, 2022 -



Revenues at EUR 183.7 million and FFO at EUR 116.5 million

In 2021, alstria generated revenues of EUR 183.7 million (guidance: EUR 181 million, prior year: EUR 177.1 million). The increase in revenues compared to 2020 was mainly due to additional rental income from the acquisition of properties and a stronger leasing performance than anticipated.

The FFO (after minorities) amounted to EUR 116.5 million (guidance: EUR 115 million, prior year: EUR 108.7 million).



Valuation uplift of EUR 94.8 million

The 2021 valuation process for the overall portfolio resulted in a total uplift of EUR 94.8 million (net of CAPEX and acquisitions). Based on the ongoing CAPEX program and the corresponding valuation uplift, the value of alstria's real estate portfolio grew on a like-for-like basis by 3.5%. It amounted to EUR 4,881 million as of December 31, 2021.



Real estate transactions

In addition to the previously announced disposal of a nursing home in Trier, the company sold two additional assets in the fourth quarter of 2021. With these sales for a total consideration of EUR 72.1 million, the overall disposal volume amounts to EUR 96.9 million.

In parallel, alstria continued to invest in value-add opportunities and acquired two buildings located in Frankfurt and Berlin for a combined all-in cost of EUR 86.1 million.



EPRA NTA increase to EUR 18.97 per share

The consolidated net profit drove alstria's IFRS equity to EUR 3,367 million, representing an increase of EUR 115 million (+3.5%) after paying EUR 94.2 million of dividend (EUR 0.53 per share). The EPRA NTA amounted to EUR 18.97 per share, up by 3.5% year-on-year (December 31, 2020: EUR 18.34 per share). alstria's net LTV grew slightly to 28.8% (2020: 27.0%), and the net debt to EBITDA was 9.9x. alstria's G-REIT equity ratio was 69.1%.



Refurbishment pipeline almost doubled

alstria's current refurbishment pipeline comprises 20 projects, an increase of 11 projects since last year, with a total lettable area of 343,000 sqm. With 24% of the total portfolio, the refurbishment portfolio almost doubled compared to the previous year.



Carbon accounting report 2021 published

alstria believes that climate change is the single most significant risk it will face in the coming years. As part of its effort to better understand and communicate the challenge and opportunities associated with climate change, it has developed a carbon accounting framework (RECAP) under which it is reporting annually. This framework not only introduces internal carbon pricing for the company but allows it to build a full carbon profit and loss statement and a carbon balance sheet. Sharing this information aims at improving the dialogue between alstria and its stakeholders.

The full Carbon Accounting Report (unaudited) is available on alstria's website



Dividend policy reviewed

alstria will propose a dividend payment of EUR 0.04 per share to its general meeting, which corresponds to the minimum dividend payment required by law (2021: EUR 0.53 per share).



"More than two years into the pandemic, alstria still delivers a strong set of results demonstrating its resilience," says Olivier Elamine, CEO of alstria. "alstria remains committed to our purpose and strengths. This year, we have almost doubled our development pipeline and will refurbish more offices than ever into ESG compliant buildings. These offices will become, even more so than in the past, tailor-made and provide tenants with the added value they seek to achieve their goals."



Invitation to the telephone conference on March 2, 2022

The alstria Management Board, CEO Olivier Elamine and CFO Alexander Dexne, will present the 2021 financial results and the outlook for 2022 in a telephone conference at 2:00 p.m. (CET), which will also be webcasted on alstria's website



Please use one of the following dial-in numbers:

Germany: +49 69 2017 44 220

UK: +44 20 3009 2470

PIN: 131 283 51#



---



About alstria

alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate. alstria strives for sustainable long-term value creation while taking advantage of short-term arbitrage of inefficiencies in the real estate markets. As of December 31, 2021, the portfolio comprises 112 buildings with a lettable area of 1.4 million square meters and a total portfolio value of EUR 4.9 billion.



Disclaimer

These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or performance of the Company to differ materially from those reflected in such forward-looking statements. Apart from other factors not mentioned here, differences could occur as a result of changes in the overall economic situation and the competitive environment - especially in the core business segments and markets of alstria. Also, the development of the financial markets and changes in national as well as international provisions particularly in the field of tax legislation and financial reporting standards could have an effect. Terrorist attacks and their consequences could increase the likelihood and the extent of differences. 