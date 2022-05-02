|
DGAP-News: Alzchem Group AG: Early contract extension with CSO Dr. Georg Weichselbaumer and COO Klaus Englmaier
Early contract extension with CSO Dr. Georg Weichselbaumer and COO Klaus Englmaier
Trostberg, 2 May 2022 - The Supervisory Board of Alzchem Group AG has extended the Management Board contracts of Dr. Georg Weichselbaumer (CSO) and Klaus Englmaier (COO) ahead of schedule until the end of 2025. Markus Zöllner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board: "With this extension, we want to ensure that the Management Board can continue its successful work in the long term. The team around CEO Andreas Niedermaier stands for constant sales and profit growth. Since 2014, for example, sales have expanded by more than 60% from EUR 290 million to EUR 422 million and EBITDA has almost doubled from EUR 32 million to EUR 62 million. With this perspective, Alzchem also offers its shareholders maximum reliability, coupled with strong momentum."
Andreas Niedermaier, CEO of Alzchem Group AG: "I am very pleased that we can continue our work in the Management Board team in its proven composition. In this way, we will consistently continue along the path we have already successfully taken to become a CO2-neutral specialty chemicals company. It is our declared goal to further expand our already excellent market position worldwide in selected niche growth markets, such as human dietary supplements, feed additives for animals and certain precursors for the pharmaceutical industry - and thus to benefit from global megatrends such as population growth, healthy aging and climate protection. Above all, however, we will make even greater use of our long-standing team expertise to open up new markets with innovations along our core competence, the NCN chain. A current example is Eminex(R), a methane inhibitor that enables livestock farming to take its environmental footprint to a whole new level."
About Alzchem
The company sees interesting growth prospects for itself especially in the areas of human and animal nutrition and agriculture. As a result of population growth, it is necessary to achieve efficient food production. Pharmaceutical raw materials and our creatine products can contribute to healthy aging as life expectancy increases. Alzchem is facing up to the goal of sustainability arising from climate change in the field of renewable energies and across the entire company. The fields of fine chemicals and metallurgy offer just as great a perspective. The broad product range of Alzchem Group AG includes dietary supplements, precursors for corona tests and pharmaceutical raw materials. These products are our company's response to global trends and developments. Alzchem is ideally positioned in this regard and sees itself as well equipped for an environmentally oriented future and global developments.
The company employs around 1,630 people at four production sites in Germany and one plant in Sweden, as well as two sales companies in the USA and China. In 2021, Alzchem generated consolidated sales of around EUR 422.3 million and EBITDA of around EUR 62.0 million.
