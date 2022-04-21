DGAP-News: Alzchem Group AG receives award from EcoVadis for its sustainability successes

DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG / Key word(s): Sustainability

Trostberg, 21 April 2022 - Alzchem Group AG, a vertically integrated specialty chemicals supplier with a leading market position in selected niche markets, has again successfully passed an independent CSR rating by EcoVadis, the world's largest provider of sustainability ratings for companies, in 2022 and has improved again compared to 2020. The EcoVadis methodology is based on international sustainability standards (Global Reporting Initiative, United Nations Global Compact, ISO 26000) and guided by a scientific panel of CSR and supply chain experts to provide reliable CSR ratings. Corporate activities are assessed in the areas of environment, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement. With 70 out of 100 possible points, Alzchem is among the top 4% of companies worldwide assessed by EcoVadis in the field of basic chemical manufacturing. Among the various ESG topics, Alzchem achieved the highest score for environment and the greatest improvement over 2020 for sustainable procurement. In recognition of its sustainability achievements, the company was once again awarded the Gold Medal, which confirms Alzchem's responsible approach to people and the environment.

Dr. Georg Weichselbaumer, CSO of Alzchem Group AG: "We are proud to have been awarded the Gold Medal again by EcoVadis. It is particularly pleasing that we were able to further improve by 2 points compared to 2020 despite tighter requirements. This result underlines our ambition to improve continuously - not only in economic terms, but also from an ESG perspective. Only the highest standards in sustainability, in socially as well as ethically correct behavior remain our benchmark in order to give our customers and partners the assurance that we are a responsible and trustworthy partner also in these matters."



About Alzchem

Alzchem is a globally active specialty chemicals company that is predominantly among the market leaders in its fields of activity. Alzchem benefits in particular from the three very different global developments of climate change, population growth and longer life expectancy. In order to achieve the resulting social goals, Alzchem products can offer attractive solutions with a wide range of different applications.

The company sees interesting growth prospects for itself especially in the areas of human and animal nutrition and agriculture. As a result of population growth, it is necessary to achieve efficient food production. Pharmaceutical raw materials and our creatine products can contribute to healthy aging as life expectancy increases. Alzchem is facing up to the goal of sustainability arising from climate change in the field of renewable energies and across the entire company. The fields of fine chemicals and metallurgy offer just as great a perspective.

The broad product range of Alzchem Group AG includes dietary supplements, precursors for corona tests and pharmaceutical raw materials. These products are our company's response to global trends and developments. Alzchem is ideally positioned in this regard and sees itself as well equipped for an environmentally oriented future and global developments.

The company employs around 1,630 people at four production sites in Germany and one plant in Sweden, as well as two sales companies in the USA and China. In 2021, Alzchem generated consolidated sales of around EUR 422.3 million and EBITDA of around EUR 62.0 million.