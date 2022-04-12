DGAP-News: AmeraMex International Receives Orders Totaling $1.2 Million

DGAP-News: Ameramex International



AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCQB: AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction and forestry conservation, announced that it has received equipment orders totaling $1.2 million. Year-to-date sales stand at $8.0 million. The first order consists of a refurbished Taylor 2009 TXC-976 Container Handler shipping to a customer on the West Coast. The TXLC-976 has a rated capacity of 90,000-lbs. in the first and second tiers and 80,000-lbs. in the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth tiers at 97-inch center of load. The second order consists of a 2012 Taylor TECSP 157-8 Empty Container Handler shipping to a customer in Washington State. The third order is a Taylor 2006 THDC-955 going to a customer in Montana. The THDC 955, has a rated capacity of 95,000 LB (base capacity). The unit handles loaded containers or ISO Tanks, stacks five containers high, a 20'-40' Spreader, with a M11 Cummins Diesel, cab, AC unit, and joystick controls. The fourth order is for a Taylor GT60 shipping to a sawmill in Northern California. The GT60 is capable of handling long duty cycles and has a rated capacity of 6,000-lbs. The Taylor 24-in Load Center Pneumatic Tire lift trucks are engineered to meet the needs of the following industries: Steel, Aluminum, Wood, Lumber, Concrete, Precast, Breakbulk, Intermodal, Ports, Rail and Stevedoring. For more information and pricing of equipment for the logistics, construction, and forestry industries, or to book a demonstration of the Kovaco Electric's 100 percent electric skid steer loaders, ASV Posti-Tract and Skid Steer Loaders or a Magni Telescopic Handler, contact the AmeraMex/Hamre Equipment sales team at 530.895.8955. About AmeraMex International AmeraMex International sells, leases and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. AmeraMex, with a US and international customer base, has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if added information becomes available in the future. Contact Details McCloud Communications LLC Marty Tullio +1 949-632-1900 marty@mccloudcommunications.com Company Website https://www.ammx.net

