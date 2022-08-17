DGAP-News: AmeraMex International Reports Corrected Financials for Its Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2022

DGAP-News: Ameramex International

AmeraMex International Reports Corrected Financials for Its Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2022



17.08.2022 / 15:45 CET/CEST

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCQB:AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction, and forestry conservation, reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Statement of Operations for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2022

The Company reported revenue of approximately $2.4 million versus revenue of $6.3 million for the comparable 2021 quarter, a 62 percent decrease. Had all the equipment shipped as planned, the Sales of Equipment, and Other Revenues (including rental revenue) would have been $5.4, $900,000 less than the comparable 2021 quarter. This is due in part to a 44 percent reduction in rental revenue. The delays in shipping were caused by back-ordered parts, interstate trucking delays and lack of availability of third-party shippers.

The Company is committed to getting the remaining machines shipped in the third quarter as well as continuing its ongoing sales efforts.

NOTE: The August 15 news release was somewhat confusing as rental revenue was not included in the what if revenue numbers. This has been corrected making easier to compare apples to apples.

Gross profit for the quarter was $420,000, compared to gross profit of $970,000 for the comparable quarter. If all the sold equipment had shipped, gross profit would have been approximately $2.3 million.

Gross profit as a percentage of sales, was 18 percent for the quarter compared to gross profit as a percentage of sales of 15 percent for the comparable quarter. Gross profit, as a percentage of sales, if all sold equipment had shipped, would be 42 percent.

Net income for the quarter was $146,172 compared to net income of $78,000 for the comparable quarter. Prices of equipment have been adjusted to cover increased cost of goods sold and operating costs. Earnings per share were $0.01 for the quarter compared to $0.01 for the comparable 2021 quarter.

Statement of Operations for the Six-Month period June 30, 2022

The company reported revenue of approximately $7.3 million versus revenue of $10.3 million for the comparable 2021 period. The 26 percent decrease in Sales of Equipment and Other Revenues for the six-month period, is due to delays in shipping sold machines to customers. Had all sold machines shipped, Sales of Equipment and Other Revenues (including rental revenue) would have been approximately $10.4 million, $100,000over the comparable six-month period.

Gross profit for the period was $1.7 million compared to gross profit of $2.1 million for the comparable period. If all of the sold equipment had shipped, gross profit would have been $3.5 million.

Gross profit as a percentage of sales, was 23 percent for the period compared to gross profit as a percentage of sales of 21 percent for the comparable period. If the additional equipment had shipped, gross profit as a percentage of sales. would be 34 percent.

Net income for the period was $404,489 compared to net income of $443,879 for the comparable period. Earnings per share were $0.03 for the period compared to $0.03 for the comparable 2021 period. Had all sold equipment been shipped, net income for the six-month period would have been $1.3 million with EPS of $0.08.

Balance Sheet for the Period Ended June 30, 2022

Current Assets rose 33 percent to $11.0 million while Total Assets increased $4.1 million due in part to a $4.2 million increase in Inventory.

Current Liabilities for the period have increased approximately $2.8 million while Total Liabilities increased $3.7 million due in part to a new Line of Credit and lease liability under long-term liabilities a new GAAP rule for reporting certain lease property.

AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC. UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 REVENUES Sales of Equipment and Other Revenues $ 2,015,247 $ 5,656,744 $ 6,600,939 8,902,726 Rentals and Leases 363,301 643,207 729,215 1,426,921 Total Sales 2,378,548 6,299,951 7,330,154 10,329,647 COST OF SALES Sales of Equipment and Other Revenues 1,799,708 5,140,234 5,352,529 7,753,266 Rentals and Leases 158,008 189,290 307,724 434,246 Total Cost of Sales 1,957,716 5,329,524 5,660,253 8,187,512 GROSS PROFIT 420,832 970,427 1,669,901 2,142,135 OPERATING EXPENSES Selling Expense $ 230,064 $ 284,732 $ 553,505 423,921 General and Administrative 233,273 229,927 602,609 474,230 Total Operating Expenses $ 463,337 $ 514,659 $ 1,156,114 898,151 Profit (loss) From Operations (42,505) 455,768 513,787 1,243,984 OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest Expense, net (96,374) (267,975) (274,131) (535,032) Loss from Early Extinguishment of Debt - (77,845) (15,345) (90,178) Other Income (Expense) 349,580 764 350,134 10,842 Total Other Income (Expense) 253,206 (345,056) 60,658 (614,368) INCOME BEFORE PROVISION for INCOME TAXES 210,701 110,712 574,445 629,616 PROVISION for INCOME TAXES 64,529 32,662 169,956 185,737 NET INCOME $ 146,172 $ 78,050 $ 404,489 $ 443,879 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding: Basic 14,629,155 14,629,155 14,629,155 14,629,155 Diluted 14,629,155 14,629,155 14,629,155 14,629,155 Earnings (loss) per Share Basic $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.03 $ 0.03 Diluted $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.03 $ 0.03

AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC. UNAUDITED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash $ 299,754 $ 995,611 Accounts Receivable, Net 1,270,183 1,162,300 Inventory, Net 9,414,871 5,185,864 Other Current Assets 220,353 312,963 Total Current Assets 11,205,161 7,656,738 Property and Equipment, Net 1,457,234 1,275,717 Rental Equipment, Net 1,083,194 1,461,716 Lease Right of Use Asset 828,725 - Other Assets 358,859 391,330 Total Other Assets 3,728,012 3,128,763 TOTAL ASSETS $ 14,933,173 $ 10,785,501 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts Payable $ 2,319,355 $ 560,076 Accrued Expenses 243,984 264,534 Customer Deposits 1,045,078 302,000 Joint Venture Liability 262,293 142,500 Lines of Credit 3,412,441 3,180,968 Notes Payable, Current Portion 626,911 777,601 Lease Liability 129,081 - Total Current Liabilities 8,039,143 5,227,679 Long-Term Liabilities Deferred Tax Liabilities, Net 695,060 588,792 Notes Payable, Net of Current Portion 1,815,160 1,689,353 Lease Liability, Net of Current Portion 699,644 - Total Long-Term Liabilities 3,209,864 2,278,145 TOTAL LIABILITIES 11,249,007 7,505,824 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 11) - - STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Shareholders' Equity Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, no - - shares issued and outstanding Common Stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized 14,629 14,629 14,629,155 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 Additional Paid-In Capital 21,600,734 21,600,734 Accumulated Deficit (17,931,197) (18,335,686) Total Stockholders' Equity 3,684,166 3,279,677 TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 14,933,173 $ 10,785,501 - -

AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC. UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30 2022 2021 OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net Income $ 404,489 $ 443,879 Adjustments to reconcile Net Income to Net Cash provided (used) by Operating Activities: Depreciation and Amortization 376,013 518,025 Provision (Benefit) for Deferred Income Taxes 106,268 27,613 Marketing Services Paid in Stock - 46,400 Loss on Early Extinguishment of Debt $ 15,345 $ 90,178 Amortization of Right of Use Asset 19,406 - Amortization and Accretion of Interest $ 10,246 $ 86,135 Change in Assets and Liabilities: Accounts Receivable (107,883) (581,244) Inventory (4,229,007) 1,357,966 Other Current Assets 92,610 -$27,925 Accounts Payable 1,759,279 360,258 Customer Deposits 743,078 - Accrued Expenses (20,550) 249,991 NET CASH PROVIDED (USED) BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (830,706) 2,571,276 INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Payments for Property & Equipment (335,596) (156,502) Proceeds (Payments) for Rental Equipment 142,281 (416,292) NET CASH USED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES (193,315) (572,794) FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from Notes Payable 633,930 2,072,205 Payments on Notes Payable (657,033) (2,622,373) Payment on Note Payable - Related Party - (23,908) Joint Venture Liability 119,793 (69,500) Net Borrowing (Repayments) Under Lines of Credit 231,474 (1,311,843) NET CASH PROVIDED (USED) BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES 328,164 (1,955,419) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS (695,857) 43,063 Cash and Cash Equivalents, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 995,611 407,881 Cash and Cash Equivalents, END OF PERIOD 299,754 450,944 CASH PAID FOR: Interest 273,169 422,505 Income Taxes 800 - SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Transfer of Inventory to Rental Equipment - 508,000 Equipment Financed under Capital Leases - 187,732 Transfer of Rental Equipment to Inventory - 964,600

AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL, INC. UNAUDITED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND 2021 Additional Total Common Stock Paid-in Accumulated Stockholders' Balance Shares Amount Capital Deficit Equity December 31, 2020 14,549,155 $ 14,549 $ 21,545,614 $ (19,967,433) $ 1,592,730 Stock for Services 80,000 80 55,120 - 55,200 Net Income - - - $ 443,879 443,879 June 30, 2021 14,629,155 $ 14,629 $ 21,600,734 $ (19,523,554) $ 2,091,809 December 31, 2021 14,629,155 $ 14,629 $ 21,600,734 $ (18,335,686) $ 3,279,677 Net Income - - - 404,489 404,489 June 30, 2022 14,629,155 $ 14,629 $ 21,600,734 $ (17,931,197) $ 3,684,166 14,629,155 14,629 21,600,734 (17,931,197) 3,684,166 - - - - -

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. AmeraMex, with a US and international customer base, has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are encouraged to review the Companys filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Companys control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Companys current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if added information becomes available in the future.

Marty Tullio

+1 949-632-1900

marty@mccloudcommunications.com

https://www.ammx.net

