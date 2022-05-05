DGAP-News: Annual General Meeting 2022 of Alzchem Group AG: Broad shareholder approval for growth course and dividend increase

DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Annual General Meeting 2022 of Alzchem Group AG: Broad shareholder approval for growth course and dividend increase



05.05.2022 / 16:09

Trostberg, 5 May 2022 Todays virtual Annual General Meeting of Alzchem Group AG expressed its continued confidence in the Management Board and the Supervisory Board by discharging them for the fiscal year 2021 and approved all agenda items with a large majority. In particular, an increase in the dividend from EUR 0.77 to EUR 1.00 per share (total distribution of approximately EUR 10.1 million) was approved. The increased payout of approximately EUR 2.3 million reflects the very successful fiscal year 2021 with new record levels of sales, EBITDA and net income. The proposed resolutions on the election of the auditor of the annual financial statements and the consolidated financial statements, the approval of the remuneration report and the creation of new authorized capital also received strong approval from the virtual plenum.

We are grateful for the broad approval of the Annual General Meeting, as it once again represents a great vote of confidence in our work and strategy. At the same time, we also see it as a great incentive for the further successful development of Alzchem Group AG. We are particularly pleased for our shareholders that as a growth company we can continue to combine our ambitious plans with a reliable dividend strategy, explains Andreas Niedermaier, CEO of Alzchem Group AG. The fact that we were able to achieve several best performances in 2021 makes us just as confident for the future as the successful start to the fiscal year 2022 with a new record in quarterly sales as well as EBITDA slightly above the previous years level. After all, we have achieved all this together with our team of employees despite the current geopolitical situation, the disruptions in global logistics chains, and the extreme rise in raw material and energy prices. We continue to see ourselves on a good path to develop our businesses forward and achieve the goals we have set.

The detailed voting results for the individual agenda items at the Annual General Meeting can be downloaded from the website at https://www.alzchem.com/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting/.

About Alzchem

Alzchem is a globally active specialty chemicals company that is predominantly among the market leaders in its fields of activity. Alzchem benefits in particular from the three very different global developments of climate change, population growth and longer life expectancy. In order to achieve the resulting social goals, Alzchem products can offer attractive solutions with a wide range of different applications.

The company sees interesting growth prospects for itself especially in the areas of human and animal nutrition and agriculture. As a result of population growth, it is necessary to achieve efficient food production. Pharmaceutical raw materials and our creatine products can contribute to healthy aging as life expectancy increases. Alzchem is facing up to the goal of sustainability arising from climate change in the field of renewable energies and across the entire company. The fields of fine chemicals and metallurgy offer just as great a perspective.

The broad product range of Alzchem Group AG includes dietary supplements, precursors for corona tests and pharmaceutical raw materials. These products are our companys response to global trends and developments. Alzchem is ideally positioned in this regard and sees itself as well equipped for an environmentally oriented future and global developments.

The company employs around 1,630 people at four production sites in Germany and one plant in Sweden, as well as two sales companies in the USA and China. In 2021, Alzchem generated consolidated sales of around EUR 422.3 million and EBITDA of around EUR 62.0 million.