|
05.05.2022 16:09:09
DGAP-News: Annual General Meeting 2022 of Alzchem Group AG: Broad shareholder approval for growth course and dividend increase
|
DGAP-News: AlzChem Group AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Annual General Meeting 2022 of Alzchem Group AG: Broad shareholder approval for growth course and dividend increase
We are grateful for the broad approval of the Annual General Meeting, as it once again represents a great vote of confidence in our work and strategy. At the same time, we also see it as a great incentive for the further successful development of Alzchem Group AG. We are particularly pleased for our shareholders that as a growth company we can continue to combine our ambitious plans with a reliable dividend strategy, explains Andreas Niedermaier, CEO of Alzchem Group AG. The fact that we were able to achieve several best performances in 2021 makes us just as confident for the future as the successful start to the fiscal year 2022 with a new record in quarterly sales as well as EBITDA slightly above the previous years level. After all, we have achieved all this together with our team of employees despite the current geopolitical situation, the disruptions in global logistics chains, and the extreme rise in raw material and energy prices. We continue to see ourselves on a good path to develop our businesses forward and achieve the goals we have set.
The detailed voting results for the individual agenda items at the Annual General Meeting can be downloaded from the website at https://www.alzchem.com/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting/.
About Alzchem
The company sees interesting growth prospects for itself especially in the areas of human and animal nutrition and agriculture. As a result of population growth, it is necessary to achieve efficient food production. Pharmaceutical raw materials and our creatine products can contribute to healthy aging as life expectancy increases. Alzchem is facing up to the goal of sustainability arising from climate change in the field of renewable energies and across the entire company. The fields of fine chemicals and metallurgy offer just as great a perspective.
The broad product range of Alzchem Group AG includes dietary supplements, precursors for corona tests and pharmaceutical raw materials. These products are our companys response to global trends and developments. Alzchem is ideally positioned in this regard and sees itself as well equipped for an environmentally oriented future and global developments.
The company employs around 1,630 people at four production sites in Germany and one plant in Sweden, as well as two sales companies in the USA and China. In 2021, Alzchem generated consolidated sales of around EUR 422.3 million and EBITDA of around EUR 62.0 million.
05.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Alzchem Group AG
|Dr.-Albert-Frank-Str. 32
|83308 Trostberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+498621862888
|Fax:
|+49862186502888
|E-mail:
|ir@alzchem.com
|Internet:
|www.alzchem.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2YNT30
|WKN:
|A2YNT3
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1345223
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1345223 05.05.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AlzChem Group AG Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzungmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu AlzChem Group AG Inhaber-Akt Nach Kapitalherabsetzungmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSteigende Rezessionsangst: US-Börsen schließen mit Verlusten -- ATX und DAX gehen deutlich tiefer ins Wochenende - Asiatische Börsen letztlich überwiegend schwächer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben vor dem Wochenende deutlich nach. Die Wall Street verbuchte am Freitag Abgaben. Auf dem chinesischen Festland und in Hongkong ging es deutlich bergab, der japanische Nikkei stieg nach einer längeren Feiertagspause aber an.