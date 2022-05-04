|
04.05.2022
DGAP-News: Annual General Meeting adopts all proposed resolutions
Hannover Rück SE
Annual General Meeting adopts all proposed resolutions
Hannover, 4 May 2022: The virtual Annual General Meeting of Hannover Rück SE today approved all proposed resolutions by a large majority.
In his address Chief Executive Officer Jean-Jacques Henchoz reviewed the challenges of the past financial year and looked ahead to the most pressing issues facing Hannover Re in the future, including global warming, sustainability, digitalisation and demographic change. Furthermore, he described the strengths that are crucial to Hannover Re's sustained profitable growth: the robust corporate culture, partnership-based solutions for clients, capital strength and a focus on reinsurance.
The Annual General Meeting approved the proposal of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board to pay a total dividend of EUR 5.75 per share for the 2021 financial year. The payout consists of an unchanged ordinary dividend of EUR 4.50 per share and a special dividend of EUR 1.25 per share. This puts the distribution to shareholders of Hannover Re on a record level.
The next Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held in Hannover on 3 May 2023.
Hannover Re, with gross premium of more than EUR 27 billion, is the third-largest reinsurer in the world. It transacts all lines of property & casualty and life & health reinsurance and is present on all continents with more than 3,000 staff. Established in 1966, the Hannover Re Group today has a network of more than 170 subsidiaries, branches and representative offices worldwide. The Group's German business is written by the subsidiary E+S Rück. The rating agencies most relevant to the insurance industry have awarded both Hannover Re and E+S Rück outstanding financial strength ratings: Standard & Poor's AA- "Very Strong" and A.M. Best A+ "Superior".
