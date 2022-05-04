DGAP-News: Annual General Meeting adopts all proposed resolutions

+++ Handeln Sie Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffe mit Deutschlands Nr. 1 CFD-Broker - Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
04.05.2022 16:30:05

DGAP-News: Hannover Rück SE / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
04.05.2022 / 16:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Corporate news

  • Dividend of EUR 5.75 per share approved
  • Corporate culture, partnership-based solutions, capital strength and focus on reinsurance as the basis for sustained profitable growth

Hannover, 4 May 2022: The virtual Annual General Meeting of Hannover Rück SE today approved all proposed resolutions by a large majority.

In his address Chief Executive Officer Jean-Jacques Henchoz reviewed the challenges of the past financial year and looked ahead to the most pressing issues facing Hannover Re in the future, including global warming, sustainability, digitalisation and demographic change. Furthermore, he described the strengths that are crucial to Hannover Re's sustained profitable growth: the robust corporate culture, partnership-based solutions for clients, capital strength and a focus on reinsurance.

The Annual General Meeting approved the proposal of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board to pay a total dividend of EUR 5.75 per share for the 2021 financial year. The payout consists of an unchanged ordinary dividend of EUR 4.50 per share and a special dividend of EUR 1.25 per share. This puts the distribution to shareholders of Hannover Re on a record level.

The next Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held in Hannover on 3 May 2023.
 

Hannover Re, with gross premium of more than EUR 27 billion, is the third-largest reinsurer in the world. It transacts all lines of property & casualty and life & health reinsurance and is present on all continents with more than 3,000 staff. Established in 1966, the Hannover Re Group today has a network of more than 170 subsidiaries, branches and representative offices worldwide. The Group's German business is written by the subsidiary E+S Rück. The rating agencies most relevant to the insurance industry have awarded both Hannover Re and E+S Rück outstanding financial strength ratings: Standard & Poor's AA- "Very Strong" and A.M. Best A+ "Superior".

Please note the disclaimer:
https://www.hannover-re.com/535917

Contact

Corporate Communications/ Media Relations: 
Oliver Suess
tel. +49 511 5604-1502 
oliver.suess@hannover-re.com

Investor & Rating Agency Relations:
Karl Steinle 
tel. +49 511 5604-1500 
karl.steinle@hannover-re.com

Investor Relations: 
Axel Bock 
tel. +49 511 5604-1736 
axel.bock@hannover-re.com

www.hannover-re.com


Language: English
Company: Hannover Rück SE
Karl-Wiechert-Allee 50
30625 Hannover
Germany
Phone: +49-(0)511-5604-1500
Fax: +49-(0)511-5604-1648
Internet: www.hannover-re.com
ISIN: DE0008402215
WKN: 840 221
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
