DGAP-News: Annual General Meeting of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG approves dividend of EUR 0.40 per share and elects the Supervisory Board

Annual General Meeting of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG approves dividend of EUR 0.40 per share and elects the Supervisory Board



10.03.2022 / 15:15

Potsdam, 10 March 2022 - The Annual General Meeting of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG (ISIN DE000A14KRD3), which took place today as a virtual Annual General Meeting without the physical presence of the shareholders or their proxies, approved a dividend of EUR 0.40 per share for the 2020/2021 financial year.

In the course of the elections to the Supervisory Board, the previous six members Mr. Hans-Ulrich Sutter, Mr Achim Betz, Mr Kristian Schmidt-Garve, Ms Cathy Bell-Walker, Mr Johannes C. G. (Hank) Boot and Mr Nicholas Cournoyer were confirmed in office. The term of office of all members of the Supervisory Board ends at the end of the Annual General Meeting in 2024.

In accordance with the vote of the Supervisory Board, it is intended that Mr Hans-Ulrich Sutter will stand as a candidate for the chairmanship of the Supervisory Board when the new Supervisory Board is constituted. The constituent meeting of the Supervisory Board will take place on 11 March 2022.

In addition, the actions of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board for the terms of office in the financial year 2020/2021 were approved at the Annual General Meeting. DOMUS AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft/Steuerberatungsgesellschaft, Berlin, was elected as auditor for the financial year 2021/2022. The Annual General Meeting also approved an amendment of the compensation system for the Management Board of the Company.

Over 49 % of the share capital was represented at the Annual General Meeting (share capital of the Company at the time of convening the Annual General Meeting: 35,155,938 shares). All agenda items were approved by a large majority. The detailed voting results are available on the Company website at https://www.deutsche-konsum.de/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting/2022.

About the Company

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG, Broderstorf, is a listed real estate company focusing on German retail properties for everyday goods in established micro-locations. The focus of the Company's activities is on the acquisition, management and development of local retail properties with the aim of achieving a steady increase in value and the lifting of hidden reserves.

Due to its German REIT status ('Real Estate Investment Trust'), the Company is exempt from German corporation and trade tax. The shares of the Company are listed on the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse (ISIN: DE 000A14KRD3) and on the JSE (JSE Limited) (South Africa) by way of a secondary listing.

Contact:

Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG

Stefanie Frey

Investor Relations

E-Mail: sf@deutsche-konsum.de

Phone: +49 (0) 331 74 00 76 - 533