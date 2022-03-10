|
10.03.2022 15:15:03
DGAP-News: Annual General Meeting of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG approves dividend of EUR 0.40 per share and elects the Supervisory Board
DGAP-News: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Press release
Annual General Meeting of Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG approves dividend of EUR 0.40 per share and elects the Supervisory Board
In the course of the elections to the Supervisory Board, the previous six members Mr. Hans-Ulrich Sutter, Mr Achim Betz, Mr Kristian Schmidt-Garve, Ms Cathy Bell-Walker, Mr Johannes C. G. (Hank) Boot and Mr Nicholas Cournoyer were confirmed in office. The term of office of all members of the Supervisory Board ends at the end of the Annual General Meeting in 2024.
In accordance with the vote of the Supervisory Board, it is intended that Mr Hans-Ulrich Sutter will stand as a candidate for the chairmanship of the Supervisory Board when the new Supervisory Board is constituted. The constituent meeting of the Supervisory Board will take place on 11 March 2022.
In addition, the actions of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board for the terms of office in the financial year 2020/2021 were approved at the Annual General Meeting. DOMUS AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft/Steuerberatungsgesellschaft, Berlin, was elected as auditor for the financial year 2021/2022. The Annual General Meeting also approved an amendment of the compensation system for the Management Board of the Company.
Over 49 % of the share capital was represented at the Annual General Meeting (share capital of the Company at the time of convening the Annual General Meeting: 35,155,938 shares). All agenda items were approved by a large majority. The detailed voting results are available on the Company website at https://www.deutsche-konsum.de/en/investor-relations/annual-general-meeting/2022.
About the Company
Due to its German REIT status ('Real Estate Investment Trust'), the Company is exempt from German corporation and trade tax. The shares of the Company are listed on the Prime Standard of Deutsche Börse (ISIN: DE 000A14KRD3) and on the JSE (JSE Limited) (South Africa) by way of a secondary listing.
Contact:
10.03.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG
|August-Bebel-Str. 68
|14482 Potsdam
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)331 740076517
|Fax:
|+49 (0)331 740076520
|E-mail:
|ch@deutsche-konsum.de
|Internet:
|www.deutsche-konsum.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A14KRD3
|WKN:
|A14KRD
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; JSE Securities Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1299707
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1299707 10.03.2022
