19.05.2022 14:22:31
DGAP-News: Annual General Meeting of ElringKlinger AG approves all agenda items by clear majority
Dettingen/Erms (Germany), May 19, 2022 +++ At today's 117th Annual General Meeting the shareholders of ElringKlinger AG approved all items on the agenda by a large majority. The event was again held in a virtual format. In consultation with the Supervisory Board, the Management Board had decided in favor of this approach at the beginning of February, given the heightened levels of uncertainty as to whether and how an in-person event could be held against the backdrop of the pandemic. 63.5 % of the voting share capital was represented at the Annual General Meeting.
In addition to the presentation of ElringKlinger's approved annual financial statements, the agenda also included a replacement election to the Supervisory Board. The proposal submitted by the Supervisory Board for the election of Ingeborg Guggolz as a shareholder representative onto the Supervisory Board of ElringKlinger AG was approved by a clear majority. The previous Supervisory Board member Rita Forst had resigned from her post effective from May 19, 2022.
In view of the distributable profit generated by ElringKlinger, the company was in a position to pay a dividend again in respect of the financial year just ended. The Management Board and the Supervisory Board had jointly decided to take a balanced approach with regard to the company's dividend policy. While shareholders are to benefit from the company's profitability, there is also a commitment to further strengthening ElringKlinger AG's position in support of the far-reaching process of transformation within the industry. The proposed dividend of EUR 0.15 per share was approved by a large majority of 99.9%.
The other proposals for resolutions put to the vote were also adopted by a large majority of the shareholders. In addition, the Annual General Meeting approved the actions of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board with 99.2 or rather 96.5 % of the votes and approved the compensation report. Ernst & Young GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Stuttgart, was appointed as auditor. Furthermore, the creation of new Authorized Capital, including the authorization to exclude subscription rights and an amendment to the Articles of Association, was approved with 92.8 % of the votes.
2021 financial year
Complex situation in the short term strong position in the long term
A detailed summary of the individual voting results and a transcript of the speech given by the CEO can be found on the homepage of ElringKlinger AG (www.elringklinger.de) in the Investor Relations section under the heading "Annual General Meeting."
About ElringKlinger AG
