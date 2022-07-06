|
06.07.2022 14:51:34
DGAP-News: Annual General Meeting of Exasol AG votes for expansion of Supervisory Board and elects new members
|
DGAP-News: Exasol AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Annual General Meeting of Exasol AG votes for expansion of Supervisory Board and elects new members
Nuremberg, July 6, 2022: The shareholders of Exasol AG (ISIN DE000A0LR9G9), a global technology company and provider of a high-performance analytical database, elected four new members to the Supervisory Board at today's Annual General Meeting. Following the registration of the amendment to the Articles of Association, the Supervisory Board will thus be expanded from four to six members. After the previous Chairman Prof. Jochen Tschunke and Dr. Knud Klingler had already announced their intention to step down at the beginning of May 2022 after 14 years of service, Linda Mihalic and Dr. Roland Wöss have now been newly elected to the Board. The election of the additional Supervisory Board members Petra Neureither and Torsten Wegener will take effect upon registration of the amendment to the Articles of Association. The Annual General Meeting, which was again held virtually this year due to the COVID 19 pandemic, thus followed the candidate proposals of the Supervisory Board. Immediately following the shareholders' meeting, the Supervisory Board appointed Volker Smid as its new Chairman at its constituent meeting.
In other agenda items, this year's Annual General Meeting granted discharge to the Executive Board and Supervisory Board for the fiscal year 2021. All other proposed resolutions requiring approval were also accepted by a clear majority. Overall, around 60% of the capital stock was represented at this year's Annual General Meeting.
|
1392213 06.07.2022
