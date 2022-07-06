DGAP-News: Annual General Meeting of Exasol AG votes for expansion of Supervisory Board and elects new members

DGAP-News: Exasol AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Annual General Meeting of Exasol AG votes for expansion of Supervisory Board and elects new members



06.07.2022 / 14:51

Annual General Meeting of Exasol AG votes for expansion of Supervisory Board and elects new members Amendment to the Articles of Association resolved: Supervisory Board to be expanded from four to a total of six members

Volker Smid is new Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Shareholders also approve all other proposed resolutions and grant discharge to the Executive Board and Supervisory Board for 2021 Nuremberg, July 6, 2022: The shareholders of Exasol AG (ISIN DE000A0LR9G9), a global technology company and provider of a high-performance analytical database, elected four new members to the Supervisory Board at today's Annual General Meeting. Following the registration of the amendment to the Articles of Association, the Supervisory Board will thus be expanded from four to six members. After the previous Chairman Prof. Jochen Tschunke and Dr. Knud Klingler had already announced their intention to step down at the beginning of May 2022 after 14 years of service, Linda Mihalic and Dr. Roland Wöss have now been newly elected to the Board. The election of the additional Supervisory Board members Petra Neureither and Torsten Wegener will take effect upon registration of the amendment to the Articles of Association. The Annual General Meeting, which was again held virtually this year due to the COVID 19 pandemic, thus followed the candidate proposals of the Supervisory Board. Immediately following the shareholders' meeting, the Supervisory Board appointed Volker Smid as its new Chairman at its constituent meeting. In other agenda items, this year's Annual General Meeting granted discharge to the Executive Board and Supervisory Board for the fiscal year 2021. All other proposed resolutions requiring approval were also accepted by a clear majority. Overall, around 60% of the capital stock was represented at this year's Annual General Meeting. IR Kontakt

Christoph Marx

Head of Investor Relations

Tel: +49 911 2399 114

E-Mail: ir@exasol.com

