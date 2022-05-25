|
DGAP-News: Annual General Meeting of Leifheit AG: Successful growth strategy enables stable dividend distribution
Annual General Meeting of Leifheit AG: Successful growth strategy enables stable dividend distribution
- Annual General Meeting approves dividend of 1.05 per share
- All agenda items approved by a large majority
The Annual General Meeting approved all agenda items by a large majority, including the payment of a dividend of 1.05 per eligible no-par-value bearer share for financial year 2021. KPMG AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Frankfurt am Main, was appointed as auditor for the annual and consolidated financial statements 2022.
At the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Management reported in detail on the extraordinarily successful business development of the Leifheit Group in 2021. This was followed by an overview of the results for the first quarter of 2022, during which the Leifheit Group was able to achieve the second-highest quarterly turnover in the past 15 years on a like-for-like basis, despite a year-on-year decrease. Earnings in the first three months of 2022 were affected by the delayed impact of sales price increases and the significant rise in the price of raw materials and energy.
Henner Rinsche, Chairman of the Board of Management of Leifheit AG, says: Financial year 2021 saw us confirm the upward trend in turnover and earnings and build on our exceptionally good business performance from the previous year, despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Our initiatives within the scope of the Scaling up Success growth strategy were a major contributing factor to this success. In the current year, we are seeing ourselves confronted with an increasingly difficult market environment. The disruptions in the global supply chain have led to huge hikes in procurement prices, especially for commodities, freight and energy, negatively impacting the margins of the products sold. We will continue to manage this to the best of our abilities through strict cost and resource management. At the same time, we are continuing to execute our targeted TV advertising campaigns for the Leifheit and Soehnle brands. These campaigns will focus on our best sellers, such as the Regulus Aqua PowerVac cordless vacuum wiper, which finished top place in a product comparison by the consumer portal IMTEST.
The detailed voting results for the respective agenda items will be published soon on the website at https://www.leifheit-group.com/en/investor-relations/general-meeting.
About Leifheit
Contact:
