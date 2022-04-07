|
07.04.2022 17:42:43
DGAP-News: Annual General Meeting of tick-TS AG: Issue of bonus shares and EUR 4.35 dividend per share resolved
|
DGAP-News: Tick Trading Software AG
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
tick Trading Software AG (ISIN: DE000A0LA304, Symbol: TBX) successfully held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) as a virtual event on 07 April 2022 in Düsseldorf. Almost 70 participants followed the event in a live broadcast.
Attendance at this AGM was 50.79% (previous year 47.61%) of the voting capital of EUR 1,006,500.
In the election of a Supervisory Board member, Uwe Kebschull, who is in office due to a court appointment, was elected to office by the Annual General Meeting for a period of five years.
The issue of bonus shares proposed by the administration was approved by the Annual General Meeting with an approval rate of 99.96%. Through a capital increase from company funds in the amount of EUR 1.0 million, the share capital will be doubled to EUR 2.0 million after entry in the commercial register, which is expected to take place in May 2022. Subsequently, each shareholder will receive one bonus share for each share held in their securities account. The registration of the capital increase for entry in the commercial register took place immediately after the Annual General Meeting.
Further information on the Annual General Meeting, including the presentation of the Executive Board as well as information on the capital increase (FAQ) is available on our website www.tick-ts.de under the heading "Annual General Meeting".
Roy Opitz/Sören Ploschke (Investor Relations)
tick Trading Software AG
tick Trading Software AG is listed on the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange - ISIN DE000A0LA304.
07.04.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|tick Trading Software AG
|Berliner Allee 59
|40212 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211 781767-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)211 781767-29
|E-mail:
|info@tick-ts.de
|Internet:
|www.tick-ts.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0LA304
|WKN:
|A0LA30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1323341
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1323341 07.04.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tick Trading Softwaremehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Tick Trading Softwaremehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Tick Trading Software
|37,00
|-9,31%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEntspannung am Ölmarkt: US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- ATX und DAX gehen mit kräftigen Gewinnen ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit Zuwächsen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zogen am Freitag kräftig an. Die US-Börsen entwickelten sich im Freitagshandel uneinheitlich. An den Märkten in Fernost zeigten sich Anleger am letzten Handelstag der Woche zurückhaltend, dennoch standen am Ende mehrheitlich grüne Vorzeichen.