DGAP-News: Annual General Meeting of tick-TS AG: Issue of bonus shares and EUR 4.35 dividend per share resolved

Annual General Meeting of tick-TS AG: Issue of bonus shares and EUR 4.35 dividend per share resolved



07.04.2022 / 17:42

tick Trading Software AG (ISIN: DE000A0LA304, Symbol: TBX) successfully held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) as a virtual event on 07 April 2022 in Düsseldorf. Almost 70 participants followed the event in a live broadcast.

Attendance at this AGM was 50.79% (previous year 47.61%) of the voting capital of EUR 1,006,500.



All resolutions proposed by the administration were approved with approval rates of 94.02 % - 100 %. This also included the resolution on the distribution of the retained earnings, with the approval of which a distribution of EUR 4.35 per share was resolved. The dividend will be paid on 12 April 2022. The total dividend, calculated on the 1,006,500 shares outstanding on the day of the AGM, amounts to EUR 4.4 million.

In the election of a Supervisory Board member, Uwe Kebschull, who is in office due to a court appointment, was elected to office by the Annual General Meeting for a period of five years.

The issue of bonus shares proposed by the administration was approved by the Annual General Meeting with an approval rate of 99.96%. Through a capital increase from company funds in the amount of EUR 1.0 million, the share capital will be doubled to EUR 2.0 million after entry in the commercial register, which is expected to take place in May 2022. Subsequently, each shareholder will receive one bonus share for each share held in their securities account. The registration of the capital increase for entry in the commercial register took place immediately after the Annual General Meeting.

Further information on the Annual General Meeting, including the presentation of the Executive Board as well as information on the capital increase (FAQ) is available on our website www.tick-ts.de under the heading "Annual General Meeting".



About tick Trading Software AG



When tick Trading Software AG was founded in 2002, Oliver Wagner , Matthias Hocke, Ingo Hillen and sino AG set themselves the goal of developing one of the most professional and advanced trading platforms. With the TradeBase MX platform, tick-TS AG now successfully makes this available to its customers worldwide. For several years now, in addition to the TBMX platform, direct connections to national and international marketplaces and brokers, the company's own hosting and housing infrastructure as well as an e-Trading Compliance Monitor (ECM) for compliance with ESMA regulations have completed the company's portfolio.



Contact:

Roy Opitz/Sören Ploschke (Investor Relations)

IR@tick-TS.de

tick Trading Software AG

Berliner Allee 59

40212 Düsseldorf

Tel: +49 (0)211 781767-0

Fax: +49 (0)211 781767-29

