DGAP-News: Antje Lobisch, CFO, leaves UET United Electronic Technology AG

UET United Electronic Technology AG (ISIN: DE000A0LBKW6), Eschborn, announced today that Antje Lobisch is leaving the company as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). The change in the management team takes effect immediately. "We thank Antje Lobisch for her commitment to UET Group and its customers," CEO Werner Neubauer said Monday. Until a successor is found, CEO Werner Neubauer will assume the role of chief financial officer on an interim basis. Contact:

UET United Electronic Technology AG

D-65760 Eschborn, Frankfurter Str. 80-82

Sebastian Schubert, Investor Relations

Tel: + 49 (0) 6196 777755-0

Email: investor@uet-group.com

