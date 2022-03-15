DGAP-News: APONTIS PHARMA AG: Notice according to Article 2 paragraph 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

DGAP-News: APONTIS PHARMA AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Monheim am Rhein, 15 March 2022. APONTIS PHARMA AG (Ticker APPH / ISIN DE000A3CMGM5), a leading pharmaceutical company specializing in Single Pills in the German market, today resolved to make use of the authorization granted by the annual general meeting of the Company on 28 May 2019 to acquire treasury shares in accordance with section 71 (1) no. 8 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) and to launch a share buyback program with a maximum volume of EUR 1,000,000.00 (excluding incidental acquisition costs) ("Share Buyback Program 2022"). Under the Share Buyback Program 2022, a maximum of approximately 70,000 shares of the Company shall be acquired, which corresponds to approximately 0.8% of the current share capital of the Company.

The Share Buyback Program 2022 is to be conducted under the authorization granted by the annual general meeting of the Company on 28 May 2019. The share buyback is being undertaken to meet obligations arising from share option programmes, or other allocations of shares, to employees or to members of the administrative, management or supervisory bodies of the issuer or of an associate company. During the period from 15 March 2022 to 15 June 2022, treasury shares of the Company are to be repurchased at a maximum total purchase price of EUR 1,000,000 (excluding incidental acquisition costs) under the Share Buyback Program 2022.

The share buyback shall be carried out in accordance with the safe harbor provisions of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 in conjunction with the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Delegated Regulation").

In accordance with the authorization of the annual general meeting of the Company held on 19 April 2021, the purchase price for a share may not be more than 10% higher or lower than the arithmetic mean of the prices of the Company's shares in the closing auction in Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange during the last ten trading days prior to the conclusion of the transaction imposing the legal obligation. Moreover, under the Share Buyback Program 2022, in accordance with Article 3 paragraph 2 of the Delegated Regulation, shares may not be purchased at a price higher than the higher of the price of the last independent trade and the highest current independent purchase bid on the trading venue where the purchase is carried out.

The share buyback will be carried out on behalf and for the account of the Company by a credit institution which, within the aforementioned period, will make its decisions on the timing of the acquisition of the treasury shares in accordance with Article 4 paragraph 2(b) of the Delegated Regulation independently of and without influence by the Company. In this respect, the Company will not exercise any influence over the decisions of the credit institution. The credit institution has also undertaken vis-à-vis the Company to comply with the trading conditions pursuant to Article 3 of the Delegated Regulation and the requirements set out in the Share Buyback Program 2022.

The Share Buyback Program 2022 may be terminated, suspended and also resumed at any time, to the extent necessary and legally permissible.

Information on the transactions related to the Share Buyback Program 2022 will be disclosed in a form that complies with the requirements of Article 2 paragraph 3 sentence 1 in connection with paragraph 2 of the Delegated Regulation no later than by the end of the seventh daily market session following the date of the execution of the transaction.

In addition, pursuant to Article 2 paragraph 3 sentence 2 of the Delegated Regulation, the Company will publish the transactions disclosed on its website in the Investor Relations section at https://ir.apontis-pharma.de/websites/apontispharma/English/4000/corporate-governance.html and ensure that the information remains publicly accessible for at least five years from the date of appropriate disclosure.



About APONTIS PHARMA:

APONTIS PHARMA AG is a leading pharmaceutical company specializing in Single Pills in Germany. Single Pills combine two to three generic active ingredients in a single dosage form. APONTIS PHARMA develops, promotes and sells a broad portfolio of Single Pills and other pharmaceutical products, with a special focus on cardiovascular diseases. Since 2013, APONTIS successfully launched several Single Pill products alone for cardiovascular indications such as hypertension, hyperlipidemia and secondary prevention. With its headquarters in Monheim am Rhein, APONTIS PHARMA is located in one of Europe's leading pharmaceutical and chemical region. From here, the company maintains a broad network with research-based pharmaceutical companies and a customer target group of approx. 23,000 physicians in Germany. For additional information about APONTIS PHARMA, please visit www.apontis-pharma.de.

