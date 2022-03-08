DGAP-News: APONTIS PHARMA and AstraZeneca extend strategic sales cooperation

DGAP-News: APONTIS PHARMA AG / Key word(s): Alliance

APONTIS PHARMA and AstraZeneca extend strategic sales cooperation



08.03.2022 / 07:30

Extension of the cooperation to the full year 2022

Significant strengthening of the co-marketing/co-promotion of medicines business area



Monheim am Rhein, 8 March 2022. APONTIS PHARMA AG (Ticker APPH / ISIN DE000A3CMGM5), a leading pharmaceutical company specializing in Single Pills in the German market, continues to consistently implement its growth strategy. Today, the Single Pill Company announces the extension of its existing distribution cooperation with AstraZeneca. Both partners have already been working together since April 2021. The subject of the agreement is supporting sales activities for a triple therapy in the area of respiratory diseases.

For APONTIS PHARMA, the cooperation represents a significant expansion in the co-marketing/co-promotion business area for patent-protected drugs in the area of respiratory diseases. The triple therapy is based on the three active ingredients formoterol, glycopyrronium and budesonide in an inhaler, which can be used by adult patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a permanent disease of the respiratory tract.

Specifically, the cooperation includes supporting sales activities for AstraZeneca among resident general practitioners and pulmonologists. In this context, APONTIS PHARMA is contributing its many years of expertise in the indication COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) and in accessing the aforementioned physician groups.

"We want to support physicians and patients more efficiently within the framework of the innovative, patent-protected therapy principles. At the same time, by extending the sales cooperation, we are opening up great potential for further sustainable growth in the co-marketing/co-promotion business area and for placing the Company's development on a broader footing," says Karlheinz Gast, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of APONTIS PHARMA AG.



About APONTIS PHARMA:

APONTIS PHARMA AG is a leading pharmaceutical company specializing in Single Pills in Germany. Single Pills combine two to three generic active ingredients in a single dosage form. APONTIS PHARMA develops, promotes and sells a broad portfolio of Single Pills and other pharmaceutical products, with a special focus on cardiovascular diseases. Since 2013, APONTIS successfully launched several Single Pill products alone for cardiovascular indications such as hypertension, hyperlipidemia and secondary prevention. With its headquarters in Monheim am Rhein, APONTIS PHARMA is located in one of Europe's leading pharmaceutical and chemical region. From here, the company maintains a broad network with research-based pharmaceutical companies and a customer target group of approx. 23,000 physicians in Germany. For additional information about APONTIS PHARMA, please visit www.apontis-pharma.de.



