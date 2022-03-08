|
08.03.2022 07:30:04
DGAP-News: APONTIS PHARMA and AstraZeneca extend strategic sales cooperation
DGAP-News: APONTIS PHARMA AG
/ Key word(s): Alliance
APONTIS PHARMA and AstraZeneca extend strategic sales cooperation
For APONTIS PHARMA, the cooperation represents a significant expansion in the co-marketing/co-promotion business area for patent-protected drugs in the area of respiratory diseases. The triple therapy is based on the three active ingredients formoterol, glycopyrronium and budesonide in an inhaler, which can be used by adult patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a permanent disease of the respiratory tract.
Specifically, the cooperation includes supporting sales activities for AstraZeneca among resident general practitioners and pulmonologists. In this context, APONTIS PHARMA is contributing its many years of expertise in the indication COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) and in accessing the aforementioned physician groups.
"We want to support physicians and patients more efficiently within the framework of the innovative, patent-protected therapy principles. At the same time, by extending the sales cooperation, we are opening up great potential for further sustainable growth in the co-marketing/co-promotion business area and for placing the Company's development on a broader footing," says Karlheinz Gast, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of APONTIS PHARMA AG.
APONTIS PHARMA AG is a leading pharmaceutical company specializing in Single Pills in Germany. Single Pills combine two to three generic active ingredients in a single dosage form. APONTIS PHARMA develops, promotes and sells a broad portfolio of Single Pills and other pharmaceutical products, with a special focus on cardiovascular diseases. Since 2013, APONTIS successfully launched several Single Pill products alone for cardiovascular indications such as hypertension, hyperlipidemia and secondary prevention. With its headquarters in Monheim am Rhein, APONTIS PHARMA is located in one of Europe's leading pharmaceutical and chemical region. From here, the company maintains a broad network with research-based pharmaceutical companies and a customer target group of approx. 23,000 physicians in Germany. For additional information about APONTIS PHARMA, please visit www.apontis-pharma.de.
Investor Relations
APONTIS PHARMA Presse Contact
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
08.03.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
APONTIS PHARMA AG
|Alfred-Nobel-Str. 10
|40789 Monheim
|Germany
|E-mail:
|info@apontis-pharma.de
|Internet:
|https://apontis-pharma.de/
|ISIN:
|DE000A3CMGM5
|WKN:
|A3CMGM
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale)
|EQS News ID:
|1296403
End of News
|DGAP News Service
1296403 08.03.2022
