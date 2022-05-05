|
DGAP-News: APONTIS PHARMA and Develco Pharma enter development partnership for launch of two Single Pills with pan-European intellectual property rights
APONTIS PHARMA and Develco Pharma enter development partnership for launch of two Single Pills with pan-European intellectual property rights
APONTIS PHARMA will again hold the EU-wide country rights (IP - Intellectual Property) to the combination products, Develco will have other partners outside the EU. Consequently, this opens up further growth potential for the Company in its European-wide out-licensing for marketing and distribution. In Germany alone, well over 700,000 patients are currently taking a loose combination of the two active ingredients - and the incidence is rising.
The single-pill therapy approach is well-proven. By combining up to three active ingredients in just one Single Pill, patients are more likely to take the medication than with a loose combination. As such, the Single Pill is the basis for more efficient and thus more successful treatment. Compared to conventional therapies, Single Pills sustainably reduce event rates and hospital stays. The success of the therapy strategy is proven by the START study conducted in 2019. The results show that patients benefit from a Single Pill versus an equivalent Multi Pill regimen.
The partnership with Develco Pharma opens doors to serve the German and also the European patient demand for Single Pills for the treatment of hypertension in an even more comprehensive and targeted manner in the future. At the same time, we are getting closer to our goal of 20 Single Pills by 2026. In the current financial year, a further three Single Pills will become sales and earnings effective with their market launch, and three Single Pills in the following year 2023. We are very pleased to have gained additional competent and experienced partners in this new cooperation, who share our vision of a more efficient, innovation-driven therapy," says Karlheinz Gast, CEO of APONTIS PHARMA AG.
"Innovation and expertise in development of complex drug products are the cornerstones of our entrepreneurial activities. From this perspective, two healthcare companies are now pooling their expertise to improve the quality of life of an ever-growing group of patients. We are very excited about this partnership, as APONTIS PHARMA's strong marketing and sales competence and our vast product development expertise are very promising conditions for a successful partnership," says Dr. Martin Renner, CEO of Develco Pharma Schweiz AG.
APONTIS PHARMA AG is a leading pharmaceutical company specializing in Single Pills in Germany. Single Pills combine two to three generic active ingredients in a single dosage form. APONTIS PHARMA develops, promotes and sells a broad portfolio of Single Pills and other pharmaceutical products, with a special focus on cardiovascular diseases. Since 2013, APONTIS successfully launched several Single Pill products alone for cardiovascular indications such as hypertension, hyperlipidemia and secondary prevention. With its headquarters in Monheim am Rhein, APONTIS PHARMA is located in one of Europe's leading pharmaceutical and chemical region. From here, the company maintains a broad network with research-based pharmaceutical companies and a customer target group of approx. 23,000 physicians in Germany. For additional information about APONTIS PHARMA, please visit www.apontis-pharma.de.
With headquarters in Pratteln/ Switzerland, Develco Pharma is a Swiss-German pharmaceutical company specializing in the development and manufacture of orally administered modified, prolonged & chrono release drugs containing known active ingredients. Established in 2006, today the company has a workforce of 130 employees. In Germany, a state-of-the-art production facility for analgesics & other indications has been in operation in Schopfheim, in the Baden region, since 2016. Develco identifies and defines pharmaceutical products containing known active ingredients and develops generic, hybrid, value added and innovative formulations backed by clinical data for the delayed or modified release of active ingredients. On the strength of its experience and innovativeness, the company has emerged as an internationally recognized provider of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of several disease areas. The customer base of Develco Pharma includes global pharmaceuticals groups. The company has some 180 market approvals in all (products of different dosages) in Europe, the US, Middle-East, South Africa, Asia and Australia. For further information, go to: www.develco.ch.
