DGAP-News: APONTIS PHARMA and Midas Pharma agree on further development partnership for the market launch of a single pill with pan-European intellectual property rights

APONTIS PHARMA and Midas Pharma agree on further development partnership for the market launch of a single pill with pan-European intellectual property rights



19.07.2022 / 07:30

Further expansion of the mid-term Single Pill portfolio for the treatment of hypertension, coronary heart disease, heart failure and concomitant dyslipidemia

Medium-term annual revenue potential of the Single Pill expected to be between EUR 6.0 million and EUR 8.0 million

APONTIS PHARMA will in turn own all pan-European rights (IP Intellectual Property) to the Single Pill

Monheim am Rhein, 19 July 2022. APONTIS PHARMA AG (Ticker APPH / ISIN DE000A3CMGM5), the leading pharmaceutical company for Single Pills in Germany, has concluded a further development partnership with Midas Pharma as part of its growth strategy. The objective is the contract development of a Single Pill with a combination of two leading active ingredients for the treatment of high blood pressure (hypertension), coronary heart disease (CHD), heart failure and concomitant dyslipidemia. The development of this Single Pill will further strengthen APONTIS PHARMA's portfolio in the medium term.

APONTIS PHARMA will own the EU-wide rights (IP Intellectual Property) to this combination preparation. This opportunity opens up further possibilities for the Single Pill Company in terms of out-licensing for marketing and distribution beyond the borders of its home market Germany. The Single Pill addresses a large and continuously growing group of hypertension patients with concomitant dyslipidemia. In Germany alone, about 610,000 people are currently taking a loose combination of the two drug classes. By the time of the expected market launch in 2027, both partner companies expect around 750,000 people. APONTIS PHARMA expects the medium-term annual revenue potential of this new Single Pill to be between EUR 6.0 million and EUR 8.0 million.

The single pill therapy approach is tried and tested. The combination of up to three active ingredients in just one pill increases the patients' adherence to taking the medication compared to a loose combination. It is the basis for a more efficient and thus more successful therapy. The therapeutic benefit is proven by the START study conducted in 2019, which showed that cardiovascular events and mortality can be better reduced by a single-pill therapy concept than by a multi-pill strategy with the same substance with a corresponding improvement in the prognosis for the patients.

We are pleased to be able to put the successful and trusting partnership with Midas Pharma for Single Pill developments on an even broader basis with the current agreement. This is another significant step to achieving our ambitious goals with regard to the medium-term expansion of our Single Pill portfolio. In doing so, APONTIS PHARMA will once again have the EU-wide property rights for the drug and will thus be able to reach patients in numerous other country markets beyond the borders of our home market. With Midas Pharma, we have the ideal partner at our side who shares our vision of a more efficient, innovation-driven therapy, says Karlheinz Gast, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of APONTIS PHARMA AG.

We are particularly pleased to have in APONTIS PHARMA a strategic partner who particularly appreciates the added value that we as Midas Pharma bring to the table through many years of our experience in the development and manufacture of medicinal products, says Karl-Heinz Schleicher, owner and CEO of Midas Pharma, and adds: Our understanding as a CDMO is that we see ourselves as a partner who supports its customers as early as in the ideation phase, in order to then consequently implement the tailor-made solution proposed. Midas Pharma has built up extensive expertise in the development, approval and manufacture of combination products in numerous projects and is thus pleased to contribute APONTIS PHARMA with its single pill strategy.

About Midas Pharma:

Midas Pharma is a pharmaceutical company based in Ingelheim, Germany, that offers products, services and expertise along the entire pharmaceutical value chain - from Starting Materials and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients to market ready Finished Products and Devices.

Since over three decades the family-owned company has successfully contributed to the Pharma sector and has step by step expanded its competencies. For 2022 Midas Pharma Group is expecting an annual turnover with over 400 Mio. EUR.

With more than 250 employees and 10 locations in all major pharmaceutical markets worldwide Midas Pharma has excellent local know-how, local contacts and well-established networks in different pharmaceutical sectors (biological products, small molecules and medical devices).

Thanks to many years of experience and extensive expertise, Midas Pharma has a proven track record of successfully supporting its customers in coordinating even complex pharmaceutical projects and creating significant added value.

About APONTIS PHARMA:

APONTIS PHARMA AG is a leading pharmaceutical company specializing in Single Pills in Germany. Single Pills combine two to three generic active ingredients in a single dosage form. APONTIS PHARMA develops, promotes and sells a broad portfolio of Single Pills and other pharmaceutical products, with a special focus on cardiovascular diseases. Since 2013, APONTIS successfully launched several Single Pill products alone for cardiovascular indications such as hypertension, hyperlipidemia and secondary prevention. With its headquarters in Monheim am Rhein, APONTIS PHARMA is located in one of Europe's leading pharmaceutical and chemical region. From here, the company maintains a broad network with research-based pharmaceutical companies and a customer target group of approx. 23,000 physicians in Germany. For additional information about APONTIS PHARMA, please visit www.apontis-pharma.de.

