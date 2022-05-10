|
10.05.2022 07:30:24
DGAP-News: APONTIS PHARMA continues strong profitable growth in Q1 2022
DGAP-News: APONTIS PHARMA AG
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
APONTIS PHARMA continues strong profitable growth in Q1 2022
Monheim am Rhein, 10 May 2022. APONTIS PHARMA AG (Ticker APPH / ISIN DE000A3CMGM5), a leading pharmaceutical company specializing in Single Pills in the German market, has reported a successful start to the current financial year with continued sales and earnings growth in Q1 2022. The publications of the START study results in the form of two full publications in two peer-reviewed journals on the clinical benefits and pharmacoeconomic advantages of Single Pill therapy represent decisive milestones in the expansion of sales activities. Consequently, APONTIS PHARMA can continue to expand its unique positioning and market leadership in the area of single pills.
In Q1 2022, APONTIS PHARMA continued to grow significantly than the overall market for the pharmaceutical industry and prescription drugs, which are important for the company, with revenues increasing by 31% to EUR 14.3 million. Single Pill revenues continued to be the main growth driver with a plus of 40%. The share of Single Pills in total revenues increased to 61% (3M 2021: 57%). Revenues from co-marketing/co-promotion grew by 13% to EUR 4.8 million, mainly driven by the agreement with AstraZeneca for the co-promotion of Trixeo®, which is effective from April 2021.
On the procurement side, the higher supply costs for the product Ulunar® were particularly noticeable. In contrast, the disposal of three gynecology products from the so-called legacy business, in line with the focus on the Singe Pills business, made a positive contribution to earnings of EUR 0.6 million. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) more than doubled to EUR 2.4 million (3M 2021: EUR 0.9 million) in Q1 2022 as a result of strong revenue growth despite investments of EUR 0.4 million in accelerating marketing activities. The EBITDA margin doubled to 17.1% (3M 2021: 8.5%).
Cash flow from operating activities improved significantly to a positive cash inflow of EUR 3.7 million (3M 2021: EUR 1.4 million). With a high equity ratio of 74.9% and cash and cash equivalents of EUR 32.2 million and liabilities of EUR 4.7 million, APONTIS PHARMA has a solid asset and financial position as a basis for further corporate growth.
For the 2022 financial year, the Executive Board confirms its forecast of an increase in revenues of 8.0% to EUR 55.3 million and EBITDA of EUR 5.5 million.
Note: The figures for Q1 2022 are unaudited and preliminary. Rounding differences may occur.
CEO Karlheinz Gast, CPO Thomas Milz and CFO Thomas Zimmermann will explain the results of Q1 202 in a webcast presentation today at 09.00 CEST. The presentation will be held in English.
Please register in time to participate at:
APONTIS PHARMA Quarterly Announcement 3M 2022 Webcast/Conference Call
The accompanying presentation will also be available on the Companys website prior to the start of the event.
APONTIS PHARMA AG is a leading pharmaceutical company specializing in Single Pills in Germany. Single Pills combine two to three generic active ingredients in a single dosage form. APONTIS PHARMA develops, promotes and sells a broad portfolio of Single Pills and other pharmaceutical products, with a special focus on cardiovascular diseases. Since 2013, APONTIS successfully launched several Single Pill products alone for cardiovascular indications such as hypertension, hyperlipidemia and secondary prevention. With its headquarters in Monheim am Rhein, APONTIS PHARMA is located in one of Europe's leading pharmaceutical and chemical region. From here, the company maintains a broad network with research-based pharmaceutical companies and a customer target group of approx. 23,000 physicians in Germany. For additional information about APONTIS PHARMA, please visit www.apontis-pharma.de.
