DGAP-News: APONTIS PHARMA expands profitable positioning in first half of 2022 full-year forecast confirmed

APONTIS PHARMA expands profitable positioning in first half of 2022 full-year forecast confirmed



11.08.2022 / 07:30

Revenue from Single Pills +26.0% to EUR 17.7 million remains a key growth driver

Single Pill share of revenue increases to 62.9% (H1 2021: 58.5%)

Total sales rise by 17.1% to EUR 28.1 million

EBITDA increases by EUR 3.9 million to EUR 3.2 million

EBITDA margin improves to 11.6% (H1 2021: -2.9%)

Market launch of two new Single Pills in the first half of the year

Sales and earnings forecast for 2022 confirmed



Monheim am Rhein, 11 August 2022. APONTIS PHARMA AG (ticker APPH / ISIN DE000A3CMGM5), a leading pharmaceutical company specializing in Single Pills in the German market, has continued its growth strategy with sustained sales and earnings growth in the first half of 2022. In this context, the market launch of two new Single Pills was supported by the two full publications of the START Study in two peer-reviewed journals, the results of which underscore the economic as well as the clinical superiority of a Single Pill therapy compared to loose combination therapy in cardiovascular diseases and thus support the current recommendations of medical societies.

APONTIS PHARMA grew by posting a 17.1% increase in sales to EUR 28.1 million in the first half of 2022, with Single Pill revenues continuing to be the main driver of growth, with an increase of 26.0% to EUR 17.7 million. The share of Single Pills in total sales increased to 62.9% (H1 2021: 58.5%). Sales from co-marketing, co-promotion and distribution rose by 2.6% to EUR 9.1 million.

On the purchasing side, the higher procurement costs for the product Ulunar® were particularly noticeable. In contrast, the sale of three gynecology products from the so-called legacy business resulted in a positive earnings contribution of EUR 0.6 million. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased to EUR 3.2 million in the first half of 2022 (H1 2021: before IPO costs of EUR 2.8 million) due to strong growth in sales despite higher expenses for accelerating commercialization activities.

Cash flow from operating activities improved to EUR 5.0 million (H1 2021 EUR 2.7 million) due to the positive result and reduced working capital. With an equity ratio of 73.1% and cash and cash equivalents of EUR 32.2 million, APONTIS PHARMA has a solid asset and financial position for the realization of its future growth targets.

For financial year 2022, the Management Board continues to expect sales of EUR 55.3 million and EBITDA of EUR 5.5 million.



Unaudited Group Figures

in EUR million H1 2022 H1 2021 Single Pills revenue 17.7 14.0 3.7 Total sales 28.1 24.0 4.1 EBITDA 3.2 -0.7 3.9 EBITDA margin (in %) 11.6% -2.9% 14.5% EBIT 2.4 -1.4 3.8 EBIT margin (in %) 8.5% -6.0% 14.5% Net result 2.4 -2.2 4.6 Equity ratio (in %) 73.1% 72.2% 0.9%

Note: The figures for the first half of 2022 are unaudited. Rounding differences are possible.



Karlheinz Gast, CEO of APONTIS PHARMA AG: We achieved a lot in the first half of 2022 and continued to consistently implement APONTIS PHARMA AGs growth strategy. It is particularly pleasing that with the launches of Tonotec Lipid and AmloAtor already in May and the launch of RosuASS in July 2022 (only a few days after the end of the reporting period), we lived up to our announcements of three Single Pill launches in the full year 2022. These three Single Pills alone have a combined mid-term sales potential of EUR 10.7 million. The excellent operational development is contributing to realizing our vision: To establish the Single Pill as the Gold standard. For a better life. Together. Every day. By the end of 2023, we want to expand our Single Pill portfolio from ten to 13 products. We currently have 30 projects in our medium-term development pipeline. Shortly after the end of the reporting period, we also agreed a further development partnership with Midas Pharma in July for the market launch of a Single Pill with pan-European intellectual property rights, which we expect to be launched in 2026/2027. Thus, we see ourselves fully on track with regard to our medium-term targets of at least 20 Single Pills by 2026.

APONTIS PHARMA AGs 2022 half-year report is available on the companys website at ir.apontis-pharma.de.



Webcast/Phone Conference:

CEO Karlheinz Gast, CPO Thomas Milz and CFO Thomas Zimmermann will explain the results of the first half of 2022 in a webcast presentation today, 11 August 2022, 9:00 CEST. The presentation will be held in English.

Please register in time to participate at:

APONTIS PHARMA 2022 Half Year Report Webcast/Phone Conference.

The accompanying presentation will also be available on the companys website prior to the start.



Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income (unaudited)

in EUR million H1 2022 H1 2021 Sales 28.1 24.0 4.1 Other operating income 1.8 3.0 -1.2 Cost of materials 10.9 8.5 2.4 Personnel expenses 8.6 10.9 -2.3 Amortization 0.9 0.8 0.1 Other operating expenses 7.1 8.2 -1.1 Net income 2.4 -2.2 4.6

Note: The figures for the first half of 2022 are unaudited. Rounding differences are possible.



Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (unaudited)

in EUR million 30 June 2022 31 Dec 2021 Assets Fixed assets 16.3 15.5 0.8 Inventories 4.1 4.6 -0.5 Receivables 4.3 3.6 0.7 Cash on hand and bank balances 32.2 29.8 2.4 Prepaid expenses 0.5 0.4 0.1 Deferred tax assets 0.3 0.2 0.1 Liabilities Equity 42.2 40.7 1.5 Difference from capital consolidation 0.7 0.7 0 Provisions 9.3 9.0 0.3 Liabilities 5.6 3.7 1.9 Total assets 57.7 54.1 3.6

Note: The figures as of 30 June 2022, are unaudited. Rounding differences are possible.



Condensed Statement of Cash Flows (unaudited)

in EUR million H1 2022 H1 2021 Cash flow from continuing operations 5.0 2.7 2.3 Cash flow from investing activities -1.7 -0.3 -1.4 Cash flow from financing activities -0.9 20.1 -21.0 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 32.2 30.5 1.7

Note: The figures for the first half of 2022 are unaudited. Rounding differences are possible.



About APONTIS PHARMA:

APONTIS PHARMA AG is a leading pharmaceutical company specializing in Single Pills in Germany. Single Pills combine two to three generic active ingredients in a single dosage form. APONTIS PHARMA develops, promotes and sells a broad portfolio of Single Pills and other pharmaceutical products, with a special focus on cardiovascular diseases. Since 2013, APONTIS PHARMA successfully launched several Single Pill products alone for cardiovascular indications such as hypertension, hyperlipidemia and secondary prevention. With its headquarters in Monheim am Rhein, APONTIS PHARMA is located in one of Europe's leading pharmaceutical and chemical region. From here, the company maintains a broad network with research-based pharmaceutical companies and a customer target group of approx. 23,000 physicians in Germany. For additional information about APONTIS PHARMA, please visit www.apontis-pharma.de.



