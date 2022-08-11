|
11.08.2022 07:30:48
DGAP-News: APONTIS PHARMA expands profitable positioning in first half of 2022 full-year forecast confirmed
|
DGAP-News: APONTIS PHARMA AG
/ Key word(s): Half Year Report/Half Year Results
APONTIS PHARMA expands profitable positioning in first half of 2022 full-year forecast confirmed
APONTIS PHARMA grew by posting a 17.1% increase in sales to EUR 28.1 million in the first half of 2022, with Single Pill revenues continuing to be the main driver of growth, with an increase of 26.0% to EUR 17.7 million. The share of Single Pills in total sales increased to 62.9% (H1 2021: 58.5%). Sales from co-marketing, co-promotion and distribution rose by 2.6% to EUR 9.1 million.
On the purchasing side, the higher procurement costs for the product Ulunar® were particularly noticeable. In contrast, the sale of three gynecology products from the so-called legacy business resulted in a positive earnings contribution of EUR 0.6 million. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased to EUR 3.2 million in the first half of 2022 (H1 2021: before IPO costs of EUR 2.8 million) due to strong growth in sales despite higher expenses for accelerating commercialization activities.
Cash flow from operating activities improved to EUR 5.0 million (H1 2021 EUR 2.7 million) due to the positive result and reduced working capital. With an equity ratio of 73.1% and cash and cash equivalents of EUR 32.2 million, APONTIS PHARMA has a solid asset and financial position for the realization of its future growth targets.
For financial year 2022, the Management Board continues to expect sales of EUR 55.3 million and EBITDA of EUR 5.5 million.
Note: The figures for the first half of 2022 are unaudited. Rounding differences are possible.
APONTIS PHARMA AGs 2022 half-year report is available on the companys website at ir.apontis-pharma.de.
CEO Karlheinz Gast, CPO Thomas Milz and CFO Thomas Zimmermann will explain the results of the first half of 2022 in a webcast presentation today, 11 August 2022, 9:00 CEST. The presentation will be held in English.
Please register in time to participate at:
APONTIS PHARMA 2022 Half Year Report Webcast/Phone Conference.
The accompanying presentation will also be available on the companys website prior to the start.
APONTIS PHARMA AG is a leading pharmaceutical company specializing in Single Pills in Germany. Single Pills combine two to three generic active ingredients in a single dosage form. APONTIS PHARMA develops, promotes and sells a broad portfolio of Single Pills and other pharmaceutical products, with a special focus on cardiovascular diseases. Since 2013, APONTIS PHARMA successfully launched several Single Pill products alone for cardiovascular indications such as hypertension, hyperlipidemia and secondary prevention. With its headquarters in Monheim am Rhein, APONTIS PHARMA is located in one of Europe's leading pharmaceutical and chemical region. From here, the company maintains a broad network with research-based pharmaceutical companies and a customer target group of approx. 23,000 physicians in Germany. For additional information about APONTIS PHARMA, please visit www.apontis-pharma.de.
|
1415607 11.08.2022
