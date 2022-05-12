DGAP-News: APONTIS PHARMA holds Annual General Meeting 2022 - shareholders approve all agenda items with large majorities

DGAP-News: APONTIS PHARMA AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

APONTIS PHARMA holds Annual General Meeting 2022 - shareholders approve all agenda items with large majorities



12.05.2022 / 15:00

Monheim am Rhein, 12 May 2022. APONTIS PHARMA AG (Ticker APPH / ISIN DE000A3CMGM5), a leading pharmaceutical company specializing in Single Pills in the German market, today successfully held its Annual General Meeting in virtual form.

The Annual General Meeting expressed its confidence in the members of the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board of APONTIS PHARMA AG for the 2021 financial year and approved all items on the agenda with large majorities. In his speech, CEO Karlheinz Gast detailed the developments in the past financial year and provided an outlook for 2022.

"We have grown profitably and significantly faster than the overall market and have consistently expanded our Single Pill portfolio. The START study demonstrates the medical and economic benefits of our Single Pills and at the same time our development pipeline offers a lot of potential for future growth. We would like to thank our shareholders for the trust they have placed in us," said Karlheinz Gast, CEO of APONTIS PHARMA AG.

With the end of the Annual General Meeting 2022, the term of office of all previous members of the Company's Supervisory Board also expired. The new supervisory body elected by the shareholders is composed as follows: Dr. Edin Hadzic, Dr. Matthias Wiedenfels, Christian Bettinger, Olaf Elbracht and Dr. Anna Lisa Picciolo-Lehrke. In the constituent meeting of the new Supervisory Board following the Annual General Meeting, Dr. Matthias Wiedenfels was elected Chairman and Olaf Elbracht Deputy Chairman.

With Dr. Matthias Wiedenfels, a proven pharmaceutical expert is taking over as Chairman of the Supervisory Board. As former CEO of STADA Arzneimittel AG and member of the Supervisory Board of BioMedion AG, Dr. Wiedenfels has extensive experience and a wide-ranging industry network. The same applies to Olaf Elbracht, who has already held various responsible positions, including Vice President Global Business Services Finance at UCB Pharma S.A. and Chief Financial Officer at Schwarz Pharma AG. Dr. Anna Lisa Picciolo-Lehrke joins the Supervisory Board as a new member. She has already played a key role in earlier years in the orientation of today's APONTIS PHARMA towards single pills and has been Head of Global Business Development Neurology at UCB Pharma GmbH since 2017.

For the current financial year 2022, Ebner Stolz GmbH und Co. KG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft Steuerberatungsgesellschaft, Bonn, was appointed as auditor of the financial statements and consolidated financial statements.

With 82.01% of the capital stock represented in the voting, all of the management's proposed resolutions were adopted by large majorities.

The detailed voting results will be published on the Company's website at ir.apontis-pharma.de.



About APONTIS PHARMA:

APONTIS PHARMA AG is a leading pharmaceutical company specializing in Single Pills in Germany. Single Pills combine two to three generic active ingredients in a single dosage form. APONTIS PHARMA develops, promotes and sells a broad portfolio of Single Pills and other pharmaceutical products, with a special focus on cardiovascular diseases. Since 2013, APONTIS successfully launched several Single Pill products alone for cardiovascular indications such as hypertension, hyperlipidemia and secondary prevention. With its headquarters in Monheim am Rhein, APONTIS PHARMA is located in one of Europe's leading pharmaceutical and chemical region. From here, the company maintains a broad network with research-based pharmaceutical companies and a customer target group of approx. 23,000 physicians in Germany. For additional information about APONTIS PHARMA, please visit www.apontis-pharma.de.

APONTIS PHARMA AG

Investor Relations

ir@apontis-pharma.de

T: +49 2173 89 55 4900

F: +49 2173 89 55 1521

Alfred-Nobel-Str. 10

40789 Monheim am Rhein

Germany

apontis-pharma.de

APONTIS PHARMA Presse Contact

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Sven Pauly

Sara Pinto

ir@apontis-pharma.de

T: +49 89 125 09 0330