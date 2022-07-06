|
06.07.2022
DGAP-News: APONTIS PHARMA rolls out new Single Pill for secondary prophylaxis
|
DGAP-News: APONTIS PHARMA AG
/ Key word(s): Market launch
APONTIS PHARMA rolls out new Single Pill for secondary prophylaxis
Stroke and myocardial infarction are often consequences of high blood pressure and/or disorders of lipid metabolism. Patients who develop a second heart attack or stroke have a significantly increased risk of mortality. Therefore, an important treatment goal for these patients is to prevent a recurrence of a cardiovascular event through appropriate therapeutic measures in so-called secondary prophylaxis. Here, medication usually requires the administration of several different substances, which results in the use of a large number of individual medications. However, as the number of tablets increases, so does the risk that they will not be taken reliably - which in turn increases the risk of a recurrence of heart attack and stroke. With the combination preparation RosuASS, APONTIS PHARMA supports patients' therapy in a far more efficient way.
The clinical relevance of a Single Pill concept has been confirmed by the scientific "START" study, which has been published in peer-reviewed publications such as "Integrated Blood Pressure Control" and "Journal of Comparative Effectiveness Research". In total, data from 59,336 patients who received either a Single Pill or the identical loose combination were included in the analysis of the "START" study. Outcomes of Single Pill therapy included significantly higher treatment adherence, fewer cardiovascular events, lower all-cause mortality, fewer primary care physician visits, and lower total cost per patient.
Today, we have reached another milestone along our strategy. Including RosuASS, we have succeeded in launching three Single Pills in the current financial year as targeted. By doing so, we are expanding our product portfolio and can offer more effective and cost-saving therapy to the large and steadily growing number of hypertension patients. The Single Pills Tonotec Lipid, AmloAtor and now RosuASS launched in the current financial year have a combined medium-term sales potential of EUR 10.7 million. We have now launched a total of ten Single Pills in the German market and have thus already reached the halfway point towards our medium-term target of 20 Single Pills by 2026, says Karlheinz Gast, Chief Executive Officer of APONTIS PHARMA AG.
APONTIS PHARMA AG is a leading pharmaceutical company specializing in Single Pills in Germany. Single Pills combine two to three generic active ingredients in a single dosage form. APONTIS PHARMA develops, promotes and sells a broad portfolio of Single Pills and other pharmaceutical products, with a special focus on cardiovascular diseases. Since 2013, APONTIS successfully launched several Single Pill products alone for cardiovascular indications such as hypertension, hyperlipidemia and secondary prevention. With its headquarters in Monheim am Rhein, APONTIS PHARMA is located in one of Europe's leading pharmaceutical and chemical region. From here, the company maintains a broad network with research-based pharmaceutical companies and a customer target group of approx. 23,000 physicians in Germany. For additional information about APONTIS PHARMA, please visit www.apontis-pharma.de.
Die US-Börsen schlossen am Mittwoch fester. Der heimische Leitindex rutschte zur Wochenmitte letztlich ins Minus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt startete einen Stabilisierungsversuch. Die größten Börsen in Asien präsentierten sich am Mittwoch schwächer.