DGAP-News: APONTIS PHARMA: START study published in scientific journal - Cost reduction in the treatment of cardiovascular patients by Single Pill therapy

DGAP-News: APONTIS PHARMA AG / Key word(s): Scientific publication

APONTIS PHARMA: START study published in scientific journal - Cost reduction in the treatment of cardiovascular patients by Single Pill therapy



20.04.2022 / 07:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





APONTIS PHARMA: START study published in scientific journal - Cost reduction in the treatment of cardiovascular patients by Single Pill therapy



Monheim am Rhein, 20 April 2022. APONTIS PHARMA AG (Ticker APPH / ISIN DE000A3CMGM5), a leading pharmaceutical company specializing in Single Pills in the German market, announced today the publication of data on the pharmacoeconomics of the unique healthcare research study called "START" in the peer-reviewed "Journal of Comparative Effectiveness Research".

In the START study (Effect of Single pill combinations on Treatment Adherence and persistence as well as on clinical and pharmacoeconomic outcomes in the Real-world Treatment of hypertension, coronary heart disease, hyperlipidemia and in secondary prevention of cardiovascular events: A claims data analysis), total costs and medication costs per patient/year were compared between therapy with seven single pills and therapy with the respective loose combination of the corresponding single active pharmaceutical substances.

The authors conclude that a single pill therapy approach leads to a reduction in total costs and in medication costs per patient/year compared with a multi pill therapy approach in cardiovascular patients.

In total, data from 59,336 patients were included in the evaluation, leading to the following results in favor of Single Pill therapy, among others:

significantly higher compliance (adherence to therapy)

a lower number of visits to the general practitioner

a lower number of visits to specialists

a significantly lower number of days spent in hospital and a significantly lower length of stay in hospital

a lower number of days of incapacity to work

lower total costs per patient per year

lower medication costs per patient per year



"The START study has not only shown that resource expenditure can be reduced by single pills in cardiovascular patients, which is not only important under pandemic conditions, but also that costs for the healthcare system can be saved. Of particular importance is that the study was conducted under real-world conditions as a so-called Real World Data (RWD) study exclusively on data of patients insured in Germany," said study co-author Prof. Dr. Burkhard Weisser (Kiel).

"The now available, fully published results of the START study provide a reliable data basis to prove the pharmacoeconomic benefit of Single Pill therapy. As the Single Pill Company, our mission is to ensure the therapeutic success of patients through highly effective medications and to reduce costs for the healthcare system and insurers. In this way, we are once again providing the medical profession with a decision-making basis for substituting a single pill for the same-substance multi-tablet strategy," said Thomas Milz, Chief Product Officer of APONTIS PHARMA AG.



About APONTIS PHARMA:

APONTIS PHARMA AG is a leading pharmaceutical company specializing in Single Pills in Germany. Single Pills combine two to three generic active ingredients in a single dosage form. APONTIS PHARMA develops, promotes and sells a broad portfolio of Single Pills and other pharmaceutical products, with a special focus on cardiovascular diseases. Since 2013, APONTIS successfully launched several Single Pill products alone for cardiovascular indications such as hypertension, hyperlipidemia and secondary prevention. With its headquarters in Monheim am Rhein, APONTIS PHARMA is located in one of Europe's leading pharmaceutical and chemical region. From here, the company maintains a broad network with research-based pharmaceutical companies and a customer target group of approx. 23,000 physicians in Germany. For additional information about APONTIS PHARMA, please visit www.apontis-pharma.de.



APONTIS PHARMA AG

Investor Relations

ir@apontis-pharma.de

T: +49 2173 89 55 4900

F: +49 2173 89 55 1521

Alfred-Nobel-Str. 10

40789 Monheim am Rhein

Germany

apontis-pharma.de



APONTIS PHARMA Press Contact

CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Sven Pauly

Sara Pinto

ir@apontis-pharma.de

T: +49 89 125 09 0330