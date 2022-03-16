DGAP-News: APONTIS PHARMA: START study published in scientific journal - Lower incidence of cardiovascular events with Single Pill therapy

DGAP-News: APONTIS PHARMA AG / Key word(s): Scientific publication

16.03.2022 / 07:30

Monheim am Rhein, 16 March 2022. APONTIS PHARMA AG (Ticker APPH / ISIN DE000A3CMGM5), a leading pharmaceutical company specializing in Single Pills in the German market, announced that data from the healthcare research study called "START" on the reduction of cardiovascular events, which is unique in this scope, have been published in the peer-reviewed journal "Integrated Blood Pressure Control". The authors conclude from the findings that a single-pill therapy approach should generally be preferred for cardiovascular patients on long-term therapy to improve the prognosis of these patients.

In the START study (Effect of Single pill combinations on Treatment Adherence and persistence as well as on clinical and pharmacoeconomic outcomes in the Real-world Treatment of hypertension, coronary heart disease, hyperlipidemia and in secondary prevention of cardiovascular events: A claims data analysis), several cardiovascular event rates (including mortality, myocardial infarction and stroke) were compared between a therapy of seven single pills and a therapy with the respective loose combination of the corresponding single active ingredients.

In total, data from 59,336 patients were included in the evaluation, which led to the following results in favor of Single Pill therapy, among others:

a significantly higher compliance (therapy adherence)

lower all-cause mortality

lower cardiovascular event rates

a reduced number of total hospitalizations



"The START study has shown for the first time under real-world conditions in patients with health insurance in Germany that cardiovascular events and mortality can be better reduced by a Single Pill therapy concept than by a substance-matched multi-tablet strategy. This underlines the clinical importance of the Single Pill and supports the current recommendations of many medical societies," says study co-author Prof. Dr. Hans-Georg Predel.

"The now available, fully published results of the START study provide a reliable data basis to prove the clinical benefit of Single Pill therapy. As the Single Pill Company, it is our mission to ensure the therapeutic success of patients with highly effective medications and to highlight the therapeutic benefit of a Single Pill therapy concept, especially in view of the proven improvement in prognosis for patients. In this way, we provide the physicians in charge with a decision-making basis for substituting a substance-matched multi-tablet strategy with a single pill," said Thomas Milz, Chief Product Officer of APONTIS PHARMA AG.



