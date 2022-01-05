DGAP-News: Appointment of New Canadian Director

DGAP-News: Hot Chili Limited

Appointment of New Canadian Director



05.01.2022 / 14:04

Hot Chili Limited (ASX: HCH) (TSXV:HCH) (OTCQB: HHLKF) ('Hot Chili' or 'Company') is pleased to announce the appointment of experienced mining and global capital markets professional, Dr Nicole Adshead-Bell, to the Board of Hot Chili. The appointment coincides with the Company's successful Canadian dual-listing on the TSX Venture Exchange on 4th January, and remains subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Dr Nicole Adshead-Bell is a geologist with a deep understanding of the mining industry from over 25 years bridging the gap between the technical, corporate (executive and non-executive director), institutional investor and investment banking segments of the business - within an ESG framework.

Nicole resides in Canada and is currently a non-executive director of Altius Minerals Corp. (TSX) and Matador Mining Ltd (ASX). Her career includes Managing Director and CEO of ASX-listed Brazilian Gold producer Beadell Resources Ltd (prior to its acquisition by TSX/NYSE American listed Great Panther Mining Ltd); Director of Mining Research at Sun Valley Gold LLC (SEC registered precious metals focused fund); Managing Director, Investment Banking, Haywood Securities Inc. (Canadian independent investment dealer) and Mining Analyst covering copper, zinc and uranium commodities and companies at Dundee Securities Corp. (former Canadian independent investment dealer). While at Haywood she was involved in approximately 20 public transactions including streaming, mergers, acquisitions and divestures and raising approximately C$1.8Bn in equity/convertible debenture financings.

More recently she established Cupel Advisory Corp. to focus on investments and advisory services in the mining sector. Over the past 10 years Nicole has held directorships with several public companies including First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSX/NYSE), Pretium Resources Inc. (TSX/NYSE) and Dalradian Resources Inc. (TSXV, acquired by Orion Mine Finance in 2018).

Dr Adshead-Bell has PhD in structural/economic geology from James Cook University, Townsville, Australia where she also completed her geology undergraduate and honours degrees.

The Directors welcome Nicole's appointment to the Board of Hot Chili and look forward to the addition of her strong skillset and experience following the Company's successful Canadian dual-listing.

This announcement is authorised by the Board of Directors for release to ASX and TSX Venture Exchange.

About Hot Chili

Hot Chili Limited is a mineral exploration company with assets in Chile. The Company's flagship project, Costa Fuego, is the consolidation into a hub of the Cortadera porphyry copper-gold discovery and the Productora copper-gold deposit, set 14 km apart in an excellent location - low altitude, coastal range of Chile, infrastructure rich, low capital intensity.The Costa Fuego landholdings, contains an Indicated Resource of 391Mt grading 0.52% CuEq (copper equivalent), containing 1.7 Mt Cu, 1.5 Moz Au, 4.2 Moz Ag, and 37 kt Mo and an Inferred Resource of 334Mt grading 0.44% CuEq containing 1.2Mt Cu, 1.2 Moz Au, 5.6 Moz Ag and 27 kt Mo, at a cut-off grade of 0.25% CuEq.The Company is working to advance its Costa Fuego Project through a preliminary feasibility study (followed by a full FS and DTM), and test several high-priority exploration targets.

Qualifiying Statements

Forwad Looking statements

Certain statements contained in this news release, including information as to the future financial or operating performance of Hot Chili and its projects may include statements that are "forward-looking statements" which may include, amongst other things, statements regarding targets, estimates and assumptions in respect of mineral reserves and mineral resources and anticipated grades and recovery rates, production and prices, recovery costs and results, and capital expenditures and are or may be based on assumptions and estimates related to future technical, economic, market, political, social and other conditions.These forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Hot Chili, are inherently subject to significant technical, business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results reflected in such forward-looking statements.

Hot Chili disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly or release any revisions to any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, circumstances or results or otherwise after the date of this news release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, other than as may be required by law. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "indicate", "contemplate", "target", "plan", "intends", "continue", "budget", "estimate", "may", "will", "schedule" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

