DGAP-News: artnet AG: Artnet AG Publishes ESG Report, Spearheading Sustainable Business in the Art Market

12.05.2022 08:45:03
Artnet AG Publishes ESG Report, Spearheading Sustainable Business Practices in the Art Market
Berlin / New York, May 12, 2022: Artnet AG, the leading platform for art market data and media, and the global marketplace for fine art online-only sales, is pleased to announce that it has published its voluntary, audited ESG report. In the coming years, ESG data will become increasingly important in company valuations. Artnet is rising to this challenge, even on controversial issues such as the high energy consumption of NFTs," says Artnet CEO Jacob Pabst.
Investors increasingly expect transparency from companies with regard to sustainable business practices. A high level of disclosure and comprehensible reporting enables ESG-related data (ESG translates to Environment, Society, Governance) to be included in investment decisions - with the aim of lowering risks and increasing the positive impact of an investment.
Artnet AG has been a pioneer within the art market for over 30 years. By engaging with ESG reporting and initiatives, Artnet continues its ethos of spearheading positive change and sustainable business practices. Artnet strives to continuously offer an environment where its employees, customers, and stakeholders can pursue their interest in a sustainable way. Furthermore, Artnet values its role in assisting clients in engaging with fine art and collectibles. Whether Artnets clients are researching, evaluating, buying, or selling art, they count on the Company to understand both the cultural and commercial value of art and to ensure the responsible sale of their fine and decorative art in a transparent, efficient, and sustainable way.
Along with Bayer AG, Deutsche Lufthansa AG, and Siemens Energy AG, Artnet AG is a member of the new Deutsche Börse ESG Visibility Hub, which aims to increase transparency for investors, and enable further integration of ESG factors into investment decisions.
Please find the ESG Report here: http://www.artnet.com/investor-relations/esg/en/artnet_ESG_2021_EN_020522.pdf
The Annual Report 2021 and more news for Shareholders and Investors are available here: http://www.artnet.com/investor-relations/annual-reports
About Artnet
Artnet AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the segment with the highest transparency standards. The majority of operations are headquartered in New York at its wholly-owned subsidiary, Artnet Worldwide Corporation, a New York based entity founded in 1989. Artnet Worldwide Corp. owns a London based subsidiary, Artnet UK Ltd.
Further Investor-relations related news and publications can be found here:
