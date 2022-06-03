|
03.06.2022 09:45:14
DGAP-News: artnet AG: Artnet and IFPDA Charity Auction to Benefit Ukraine Relief Initiatives
Artnet and IFPDA Charity Auction to Benefit Ukraine Relief Initiatives
- All proceeds benefit Ukraine relief initiatives
- Initiatives led by Global Empowerment Mission and World Central Kitchen
- Works by Carmen Herrera, Mel Bochner, Pablo Picasso donated for initiative
New York/Berlin, May 27, 2022: Artnet AG, the leading platform for art market data and media, and the global marketplace for fine art, and the renowned International Fine Print Dealers Association (IFPDA) proudly present Editions for a Cause. This sale of carefully curated editions will benefit Ukraine relief initiatives led by Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) and World Central Kitchen (WCK). Prints by Carmen Herrera, Pablo Picasso, Mel Bochner, and Richard Serra, among many others, are offered during this charity auction. In line with the ethos and mission of the IFPDA, the works in this sale have been generously donated by a global community of fine print dealers, galleries and publishers.
IFPDA x Artnet: Editions for a Cause is live now for bidding through June 7, 2022.
Carmen Herrera for Ukraine relief initiatives
