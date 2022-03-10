|
10.03.2022 11:19:45
DGAP-News: artnet AG: Artnet Announces Second NFT Sale, Feels Rare Man, Launching March 11th
|
DGAP-News: artnet AG
/ Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain/Miscellaneous
Artnet Announces Second NFT Sale, Feels Rare Man, Launching March 11th
- Featuring original Rare Pepes and Fake Rares
- All bidders will receive NFT by Viva La Vandal
- Supported by Rare Pepe founders Joe Looney and Scarilla
Following the highly successful inaugural ArtNFT sale in December 2021, the upcoming sale, Feels Rare Man, centers on the Rare Pepe project, which began in 2016 on a blockchain branch called Counterparty. Feels Rare Man features original Rare Pepes and Fake Rares, launched in 2021 during a resurgence of the Rare Pepe project.
"ArtNFT was envisioned to be an authentic and cryptonative extension of the work we do at Artnet Auctions and Artnet writ-large, and the tight curation and thematic focus of Feels Rare Man speaks meaningfully to our fulfilling that goal," said Colleen Cash, VP, Auctions.
Works in this on-chain auction can be purchased easily in ETH, and all participating bidders will be airdropped a newly released NFT by artist Viva La Vandal, which will be included in the Fake Rares directory. The number of bidders will determine the edition size. The sale features a strong selection of works by iconic Rare Pepe artists, such as Joe Looney, Rare Scrilla, Mike, Indelible, ICQPEPE, John Villar and Pepenardo, and has found strong support from the Rare Pepe OG artists.
"We have spent significant time connecting with deep and diverse communities across the NFT space, and the communities involved in the Rare Pepe and Fake Rares worlds are active, engaged, and engaging," said Cash. "We are thrilled to be working in such close collaboration with the real OGs and founders in this critical part of the NFT world."
PEPEROSS, by Boost, Estimate: 25-35 ETH
Artnet is a pioneer of the digital art market and was the first company to offer online sales of fine art. Today, artnet Auctions hosts more than 70 curated auctions annually, featuring a range of coveted post-war and contemporary paintings, sculptures, prints and photographs. As of the end of 2021, the value of transactions sold on Artnet Auctions had increased by 6% YoY to 25.8 million USD, and revenues have increased by 6% to 5.2 million USD. The expansion of ArtNFT has the potential to lead to vastly accelerated growth at Artnet in 2022.
Further Investor-relations related news and publications can be found here:
About Artnet
ISIN: DE000A1K0375
Contact:
Sophie Neuendorf
Vice President
10.03.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|artnet AG
|Oranienstraße 164
|10969 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 20 91 78 -0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 20 91 78 -29
|E-mail:
|info@artnet.de
|Internet:
|www.artnet.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1K0375
|WKN:
|A1K037
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1299589
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1299589 10.03.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!