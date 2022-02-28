|
28.02.2022 12:40:44
DGAP-News: artnet AG: Artnet Data and Analytics show Fine Art in Comparison to other Key Asset Classes
|
DGAP-News: artnet AG
/ Key word(s): Market Report/Miscellaneous
Artnet Data and Analytics show Fine Art in Comparison to other Key Asset Classes
- Fine Art seen as a viable hedge against inflation
- Artnet Data highlights Fine Art's attractiveness as an asset class
- Artnet developing AI-supported analytics and predictive technology
New York / Berlin, February 28, 2022: Artnet AG, the leading platform for art market data and media, and the global marketplace for fine art investigates the impact and correlation between inflation, rising oil prices, and the appreciation of investments in fine art. As the global economy experiences unprecedented political turmoil and social upheaval, Artnet data shows significant investments in fine art can be seen as a hedge against inflationary pressures and market volatility.
Source: Artnet Price Database
Artnet will deploy more resources to further develop its AI-supported analytics and business intelligence products. The development of predictive technologies will be instrumental for data-driven decision making, especially in terms of art secured lending, fractionalization, and other financial products.
For more exclusive insights, subscribe to Artnet News Pro, which provides members with decision-driving intelligence about the latest developments in the global art market, from exclusive news and data reports to opinion from our acclaimed columnists.
Further Investor-relations related news and publications can be found here:
About Artnet
Artnet AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the segment with the highest transparency standards. The majority of operations are headquartered in New York at its wholly-owned subsidiary, Artnet Worldwide Corporation, a New York based entity founded in 1989. Artnet Worldwide Corp. owns a London based subsidiary, Artnet UK Ltd.
ISIN: DE000A1K0375
Contact:
Sophie Neuendorf
Vice President
28.02.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|artnet AG
|Oranienstraße 164
|10969 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 20 91 78 -0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 20 91 78 -29
|E-mail:
|info@artnet.de
|Internet:
|www.artnet.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1K0375
|WKN:
|A1K037
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1290031
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1290031 28.02.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!