|
17.01.2022 10:08:16
DGAP-News: artnet AG: Artnet Data and Analytics show key developments of art market in 2021, Indicate growth for 2022
|
DGAP-News: artnet AG
/ Key word(s): Market Report/Miscellaneous
Artnet Data and Analytics show key developments of art market in 2021, indicate growth for 2022
- Post-War and Contemporary Art show strongest growth
- Price development highlights Fine Art's attractiveness as alternative asset
- Pablo Picasso, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Andy Warhol most expensive artists in 2021
- More than $14 Billion worth of art sold at auction in 2021
- Artnet developing AI-supported analytics and predictive technology
New York / Berlin, January 17, 2022: Artnet AG, the leading platform for art market data and media, and the global marketplace for fine art will deploy more resources to further develop its AI-supported analytics and business intelligence products. The development of predictive technologies will be instrumental for data-driven decision making, especially in terms of art secured lending, fractionalization, and other financial products.
For more exclusive insights, subscribe to Artnet News Pro, which provides members with decision-driving intelligence about the latest developments in the global art market, from exclusive news and data reports to opinion from our acclaimed columnists.
Further Investor-relations related news and publications can be found here:
About Artnet
Artnet AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the segment with the highest transparency standards. The majority of operations are headquartered in New York at its wholly-owned subsidiary, Artnet Worldwide Corporation, a New York based entity founded in 1989. Artnet Worldwide Corp. owns a London based subsidiary, Artnet UK Ltd.
ISIN: DE000A1K0375
Contact:
Sophie Neuendorf
Vice President
17.01.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|artnet AG
|Oranienstraße 164
|10969 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 20 91 78 -0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 20 91 78 -29
|E-mail:
|info@artnet.de
|Internet:
|www.artnet.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1K0375
|WKN:
|A1K037
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1269462
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1269462 17.01.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!