|
04.05.2022 16:32:19
DGAP-News: artnet AG: Artnet Publishes Annual Report Showing Accelerated Growth and Increased Revenue
|
DGAP-News: artnet AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Report/Sustainability
Artnet Publishes Annual Report Showing Accelerated Growth and Increased Revenue
- 14% total revenue increase to 24,6 Million USD
- 40% increase in Media revenue
- 30% YoY Audience Growth to over 200 million Pageviews
- Important Artnet Platform Redesigns to be shipped in Q2 2022
New York/ Berlin, May 4, 2022: Artnet AG, the leading platform for art market data and media, and the global marketplace for fine art, today published its Annual Report for the financial year 2021. As reflected in the report, Artnet accelerated its growth, with total revenue increasing 14% to 24,6 Million USD. In line with expectations, the Company recorded net income of -887k USD in 2021 as a result of strategic investments in key hires and product development. During the 2021 financial year, Artnet reached significant milestones, growing its market share and customer base. The company also streamlined its segmentation into three core product areas: Data, Marketplace, and Media. "2021 set the foundation for accelerated growth at Artnet as the art industry continues its shift online. Over the coming years we will focus on unlocking the synergies that exist within our diversified business model in order to provide the platform for its digital future. commented Artnet CEO Jacob Pabst.
The annual report for the financial year 2021 is available at artnet.com/investor-relations/annual-reports/
Further Investor-relations related news and publications can be found here:
About Artnet
ISIN: DE000A1K0375
Additional features:
File: Artnet Annual Report 2021
04.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|artnet AG
|Oranienstraße 164
|10969 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 20 91 78 -0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 20 91 78 -29
|E-mail:
|info@artnet.de
|Internet:
|www.artnet.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A1K0375
|WKN:
|A1K037
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1343795
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1343795 04.05.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu artnet AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu artnet AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|artnet AG
|6,20
|2,31%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Zinsentscheid: US-Börsen tiefrot -- ATX und DAX schließen tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich unentschlossen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben im Donnerstagshandel nach. Die Wall Street erleidet am Donnerstag einen massiven Rückschlag nach der vorangegangenen Erholungsrally. In China und Hongkong zeigten sich die Börsen uneinheitlich.