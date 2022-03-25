DGAP-News: artnet AG: Rare Pepe Dedicated Sale Attracts many Bidders at Artnet

DGAP-News: artnet AG / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain/Miscellaneous

artnet AG: Rare Pepe Dedicated Sale Attracts many Bidders at Artnet



25.03.2022 / 18:17

Rare Pepe Dedicated Sale Attracts many Bidders at Artnet

- Competitive bidding across sold lots

- NFT drop sold within one day

- Sale marks the first web3 purchase for traditional art market clients

New York / Berlin, March 24, 2022: Artnet AG, the leading platform for art market data and media, and the global marketplace for fine art is excited to announce the results of its NFT drop and Rare Pepe NFT sale.

Artnet's second ever NFT sale ArtNFT: Feels Rare Man closed last week on the company's cryptonative, on-chain platform. The sale featured rich offerings from the Rare Pepe community, with popular lots including bundle lots by Pepenardo, Rare Scrilla and the infamous Series 1 Rare Pepe grouping, the first Pepes ever made. With an average of 13 bids per lot, the sale was hugely popular and highlights the importance of aligning curatorial strategy with the original NFT community. It also saw support from Artnet's traditional client base.

"Feels Rare Man saw strong support from the crypto-community with hundreds of bids being placed across the 91% of lots that sold successfully", said Colleen Cash VP, Auctions at Artnet. "Each sold lot saw an average of thirteen bids from an average of four unique bidders. This level of activity confirms our strategy of engaging with deeply rooted communities in the space and those who were a part of the NFT world's earliest founding days. We are thrilled to have engaged with so many bidders and buyers on the history of the category, the CounterParty chain, and the creators involved."

As a fully integrated, Ethereum compatible, on-chain platform, ArtNFT is among the first in the art world to provide collectors with a transparent, efficient, trustworthy, and digitally native experience with NFTs. With a buyer's premium of only 10%, Artnet takes position as the most cost-effective curated NFT auction platform in the traditional art market.

"The support of the community for this auction was overwhelming and humbling in our efforts to position Artnet as an authentic participant in the NFT space, especially in light of the company's natively digital history," said Johannes Vogt, Head of Contemporary Art and NFT sales at Artnet Auctions. "Artists and collectors alike have shown unparalleled engagement which speaks to the quality of the sale and its contributors."

Artnet is a pioneer of the digital art market and was the first company to offer online sales of fine art. Today, artnet Auctions hosts more than 70 curated auctions annually, featuring a range of coveted post-war and contemporary paintings, sculptures, prints and photographs. ArtNFT, its web3 native platform was launched in December 2021.

Discover and browse Artnet Auctions here: https://www.artnet.com/auctions/

Discover and browse ArtNFT offerings here: https://auctions-nft.artnet.com/

Further Investor-relations related news and publications can be found here:

http://www.artnet.com/investor-relations/

About Artnet

Artnet has an unparalleled 60 million unique users annually, making it the largest global platform for fine art. Founded in 1989, Artnet has revolutionized the way people discover, research, and collect art today. Artnet's market data is a mission-critical resource for the art industry, encompassing more than 15 million auction results and AI- and ML-driven analytics providing an exceptional level of transparency and insight into the art market. Artnet's marketplace connects leading galleries and auction houses with our global audience, offering a curated selection of over 250,000 artworks for sale worldwide. Artnet Auctions, the pioneering online-only auction platform, offers unprecedented reach, liquidity, and efficiency. Artnet News covers the events, trends, and people shaping the global art market with up-to-the-minute analysis and expert commentary. It is the single most-read news publication in the fine art industry, with a rapidly growing, and dedicated audience. Together, Artnet's broad synergistic product offering provides a comprehensive ecosystem that drives and informs the modern art market.

Artnet AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the segment with the highest transparency standards. The majority of operations are headquartered in New York at its wholly-owned subsidiary, Artnet Worldwide Corporation, a New York based entity founded in 1989. Artnet Worldwide Corp. owns a London based subsidiary, Artnet UK Ltd.

