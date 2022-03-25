|
DGAP-News: artnet AG: Rare Pepe Dedicated Sale Attracts many Bidders at Artnet
DGAP-News: artnet AG
/ Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain/Miscellaneous
Rare Pepe Dedicated Sale Attracts many Bidders at Artnet
- Competitive bidding across sold lots
- NFT drop sold within one day
- Sale marks the first web3 purchase for traditional art market clients
New York / Berlin, March 24, 2022: Artnet AG, the leading platform for art market data and media, and the global marketplace for fine art is excited to announce the results of its NFT drop and Rare Pepe NFT sale.
Artnet's second ever NFT sale ArtNFT: Feels Rare Man closed last week on the company's cryptonative, on-chain platform. The sale featured rich offerings from the Rare Pepe community, with popular lots including bundle lots by Pepenardo, Rare Scrilla and the infamous Series 1 Rare Pepe grouping, the first Pepes ever made. With an average of 13 bids per lot, the sale was hugely popular and highlights the importance of aligning curatorial strategy with the original NFT community. It also saw support from Artnet's traditional client base.
"Feels Rare Man saw strong support from the crypto-community with hundreds of bids being placed across the 91% of lots that sold successfully", said Colleen Cash VP, Auctions at Artnet. "Each sold lot saw an average of thirteen bids from an average of four unique bidders. This level of activity confirms our strategy of engaging with deeply rooted communities in the space and those who were a part of the NFT world's earliest founding days. We are thrilled to have engaged with so many bidders and buyers on the history of the category, the CounterParty chain, and the creators involved."
As a fully integrated, Ethereum compatible, on-chain platform, ArtNFT is among the first in the art world to provide collectors with a transparent, efficient, trustworthy, and digitally native experience with NFTs. With a buyer's premium of only 10%, Artnet takes position as the most cost-effective curated NFT auction platform in the traditional art market.
"The support of the community for this auction was overwhelming and humbling in our efforts to position Artnet as an authentic participant in the NFT space, especially in light of the company's natively digital history," said Johannes Vogt, Head of Contemporary Art and NFT sales at Artnet Auctions. "Artists and collectors alike have shown unparalleled engagement which speaks to the quality of the sale and its contributors."
Artnet is a pioneer of the digital art market and was the first company to offer online sales of fine art. Today, artnet Auctions hosts more than 70 curated auctions annually, featuring a range of coveted post-war and contemporary paintings, sculptures, prints and photographs. ArtNFT, its web3 native platform was launched in December 2021.
Discover and browse Artnet Auctions here: https://www.artnet.com/auctions/
Discover and browse ArtNFT offerings here: https://auctions-nft.artnet.com/
Further Investor-relations related news and publications can be found here:
About Artnet
ISIN: DE000A1K0375
25.03.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
