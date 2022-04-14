|
DGAP-News: artnet AG: Record-breaking Premier Prints Sale soars on Artnet Auctions
Record-breaking Premier Prints Sale soars on Artnet Auctions
- 8 auction records set, 4 auction debuts
- 106% Sell-Through Rate by value
- $425k for Roy Lichtenstein's Nude with Yellow Pillow sets a new auction record
- Strongest Prints Sale in Artnet Auctions history
New York/ Berlin, April 14, 2022: Artnet Auctions' spring Premier Prints & Multiples sale set a new record for the highest revenue generating sale in the category's history. The sale achieved a sell-through by value of 106% and set eight auction records.
Roy Lichtenstein Nude with Yellow Pillow
Other notable records set in the sale include Helen Frankenthaler's 1987 work Mary, Mary, which also realized more than double its low estimate at $16,250, and Keith Haring's 1988 work Art Attack on AIDS, a rare and small-edition screenprint on wood, which realized $93,750. Additionally, Three Clippings, a complete set of 3 works, by Jonas Wood was offered and sold in the sale - this was only the second time the trio of prints had come to auction, and after several rounds of competitive bidding, the set achieved $100,000, making it one of the highest auction results for a set of prints by the artist.
