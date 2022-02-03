|
DGAP-News: artnet AG: Strong start to 2022 with bolstered Executive Team
Strong start to 2022 with bolstered Executive Team
- Alanna Lynch joined as Chief Operating Officer, Quentin Rider joined as Chief Technology Officer
- Albert Neuendorf joins Executive Team as Chief Strategy Officer
- Full Technology Rebuild of Artnet's Price Database kicked-off
Berlin / New York, February 3, 2022: Artnet AG, the leading platform for art market data and media, and the global marketplace for fine art online-only sales, is starting the year with an expanded management team. Joining CEO Jacob Pabst are Alanna Lynch as Chief Operating Officer, Quentin Rider as Chief technology Officer, and Albert Neuendorf as Chief Strategy Officer. Mr. Neuendorf has been responsible for Artnet AG's strategy for some time and now joins the Executive Team as Chief Strategy Officer. Together, they will look to accelerate Artnet's growth and development, with a focus on realising the unique synergies that exist between Artnet's core segments of Data, Media, and Marketplace, thereby creating a fully integrated online ecosystem for the modern art market.
In 2022, Artnet will invest heavily in its technology, data, and marketplace experience. A full rebuild of the Price Database will create a completely new user experience and set the foundation for an industry transformation in data accessibility. Partnerships with Artfacts as well as Berlin's renowned Humboldt University, along with Artificial Intelligence, will offer predictive technology for collectors, advisors, auction houses, as well as banks and family offices. The development timeline sees a final product by the end of the year.
Planned also for 2022 is the expansion of Artnet News and Artnet News Pro, following 29% growth in luxury advertising through Q3 2021. Harnessing Artnet's data and analytics together with the Data Science team,, the news platform will be rebuilt and optimized, leading to strong increases in its user experience and SEO WIth over 100 million pageviews in 2021, Artnet News has become the industry dominating news vertical, with a greater reach than the next four content providers combined.
Artnet ended the year 2021 as its strongest performance ever. Having pioneered the digitization of the art industry, Artnet's global, highly-curated, and data-driven platform is critical in supporting the continued growth of the art market.
About Artnet
Artnet AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the segment with the highest transparency standards. The majority of operations are headquartered in New York at its wholly-owned subsidiary, Artnet Worldwide Corporation, a New York based entity founded in 1989. Artnet Worldwide Corp. owns a London based subsidiary, Artnet UK Ltd.
